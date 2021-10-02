Sean Poellnitz toiled in relative anonymity as the guy who made sure Mosaic Life Care was well-stocked with everything from bone cement to copy paper.
Then the pandemic came and stores ran out of toilet paper. Now, it seems everyone is talking about the importance of supply chains.
“When you turn on your TV and you hear the president of the United States talking about the supply chain, that’s something for us we had never heard before,” said Poellnitz, vice president of supply chain at Mosaic Life Care. “Overnight, everyone was talking about the supply chain. We are in the spotlight, and we’re going to stay there for the foreseeable future.”
The pandemic disrupted global production and shipping patterns, adding new urgency to what had seemed like a quiet back-office job. Supply chain managers have to worry about reduced factory output in China, a backlog at an ocean port in California and shortages of shipping containers and truck drivers. Imagine your toilet paper shortage multiplied by a thousand.
“It’s behavioral economics at play,” said Dr. Amit Verma, a professor of supply chain management at Missouri Western State University. “People were scared there would be a shortage. Then there’s a run on these items. Then, on top of that, there were supply constraints because factories in China closed.”
All it takes is a shortage of one part, like a computer chip in an automobile, to create a bottleneck. “It’s just a $300 component in a $40,000 car,” Verma said. “It creates this ripple effect that we’re all feeling.”
For Perka Buildings, a St. Joseph company that designs and manufactures steel frame and building structures, the biggest challenge has been finding plate and coil steel. Its materials come mostly from a four- or five-state radius.
“It creates strain and stress from schedule disruptions that have to be dealt with,” said Martial Thevenot, the company’s head steward, in an emailed response to News-Press NOW. “We have to plan. We have to forecast. We have to almost ‘gamble’ on predicting timing and therefore cost accountability.”
Poellnitz said the job has become more stressful. On any given day, up to 200 products may be on backorder. So far, he and his department have managed to get supplies and equipment in the door without Mosaic caregivers or patients noticing any shortages.
“Overnight, you had thousands of hospitals and clinics all wanting and needing the same products,” he said. “If you look at commercial products, like paper goods, it’s not just health care that needs those.”
For years, companies relied on a concept known as just-in-time delivery, believing it was costly and inefficient to have unused inventory sitting in a warehouse. The pandemic left businesses with lean inventories exposed to shortages.
“That kind of practice does not have a lot of wiggle room,” Verma said. “Businesses have started reorganizing their supply chains, but those kinds of changes take time.”
Verma said businesses are focusing more on risk management, identifying potential vulnerabilities and building good relationships with suppliers. Some might even be more willing to stock critical supplies, like personal protective equipment, in a warehouse.
Poellnitz said Mosaic tracks the status of hundreds of supplies on a weekly dashboard.
“It takes hard work,” he said. “It takes us being really smart, having strategic inventory and making decisions based on real-time data. If you have just-in-time delivery, then what you have is risk.”
Perka has experienced both shortages and the uncertainty of suppliers who are unable to guarantee delivery. Thevenot said the key to getting through it is letting customers know as soon as possible.
“Communication, understanding, compassion and flexibility are paramount,” he said. “The good news is that it is not permanent.”
But it won’t be over anytime soon. At the port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, 500,000 containers are stuck on ships. At Missouri Western, Verma wonders if somewhere at that sprawling port, someone’s potential Christmas gift is stuck inside a metal shipping container, waiting for enough dock workers and truckers to begin moving the cargo further down the supply chain.
“My advice is if you’re looking to buy gifts for Christmas, buy them early,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.