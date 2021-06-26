St. Joseph’s Bird Wing Commercial Aircraft Company closed nearly a century ago thanks to the Great Depression. Now the last existing plane built there has returned home to be rebuilt.
Local resident Wayne Litherland bought the plane in May and brought it back to St. Joseph for an overhaul.
The Bird Wing Company started in 1927, according a St. Joseph News-Press story from 2010, but the company already was defunct by the 1930s.
The final plane is a Bird Wing Imperial, a biplane built in 1929. It was the first, and last, certified model for the company, Litherland said.
“This was a period where aviation was really taking off and they were learning a lot,” he said. “They were generating airplanes that flew really well. They needed to be reliable and so that was a large focus in the ’20s.”
Wayne first heard about the plane several years ago and tracked down the owner, hoping to learn about the piece of history. But he had no plan to buy it, he said.
“Over the years, it turned into talking about taking on the project and bringing it home to St. Joe, which intrigued me as the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said.
Litherland’s teenage daughter, Amy, is one of the primary people assisting with the project. She has high hopes and said her ultimate goal is to get the plane flying someday.
“That would be amazing. Bringing it to shows and getting more people interested in it and seeing the work that we put into it would be amazing,” she said.
The restoration process will take several years, and the Litherlands are still inspecting which items need repair or replacing, Wayne Litherland said. But already he’s seeing a great deal of support from the local flying community.
“I like talking about airplanes and sharing it with people,” he said. “Already, more than I could have imagined, people are interested in following the project. And so, I hope that keeps up and I can keep up a pace to make it interesting. I’ve got kids that are interested in helping me document it, and hopefully we’ll see it flying again.”
The Imperial is a three-seat plane that would have been considered a sort of air taxi in its heyday.
“They were starting to think that people could hop from city to city instead of, you know, driving a car or riding a horse cart even in the 19020 timeframe,” Wayne said.
He hopes to eventually have the Bird Wing back in the skies above St. Joseph and maybe someday fly in the Sound of Speed Airshow. If that isn’t a possibility, Litherland wants to at least rebuild the plane to the point where it can be housed in an aviation museum for others to enjoy.
