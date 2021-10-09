When Bryce Markham drives by a gas station, it’s easy to notice when the price jumps 20 cents in one night.
Natural gas is prone to similar price swings. But these are easier to ignore until winter is just around the corner and word gets out that natural gas is headed in the same direction as gasoline and just about everything else. Now, customers are eager to buy what Markham has to sell: foam insulation to keep heating costs down in the winter.
“For years, losing heat out of your home has been a problem,” said Markham, owner of Midwest Foam Insulation. “People don’t realize it, and they move on because natural gas is kind of cheap.”
Not anymore. Natural gas recently sold for $5.84 per million British thermal units, or MMBtu, on the New York Mercantile Exchange, an increase of $1.04 in one week and a 120% jump since January. On the wholesale level, natural gas hasn’t been this expensive in the month of October since 2008.
“It’s a tremendous rise in the wholesale cost of gas,” said David Sommerer, manager of the Procurement Analysis Department with the Missouri Public Service Commission staff in Jefferson City. The PSC regulates investor-owned utilities.
Wholesale prices increased this year as power companies used more natural gas in the hot summer months to meet electricity demand, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. At the same time, natural gas production declined after Hurricane Ida moved through the Gulf of Mexico in late summer.
Heading into winter, the impact on home heating bills might not be as immediate as what motorists encounter at the gas station.
Wholesale natural gas accounts for about half of a typical bill, but it’s an unregulated cost that’s passed on to the customer. Utilities, including Spire in St. Joseph, can only adjust the pass-through cost a few times a year through mechanisms known as the purchase gas adjustment and the actual gas adjustment, which the PSC has to approve.
“We haven’t seen the company’s filings yet for this winter,” Sommerer said. “We’ll know more in a couple of weeks.”
To get an idea of how the cost to consumers can lag behind daily changes in the market price, consider last February’s extreme cold weather that impacted natural gas supplies. Customers saw an increase in their heating bills at the time, but it was mainly due to usage as the temperatures plummeted. Spire has a case pending with the PSC that seeks to recover the increased cost of natural gas related to that weather event.
“The rates were set in the previous time period,” Sommerer said. “They were best estimates in the fall of 2020.”
Spire has indicated in filings that the weather-related adjustments could result in a 10% to 25% increase, although the utility is seeking permission to spread that recovery cost over several years and increase a rebate mechanism to offset some of the impacts.
“This really is the first opportunity that companies are using to pass through the cost impacts,” Sommerer said.
For now, the only certain thing is that a severe winter will drive up customer bills, regardless of the cost of gas. Spire officials are urging customers to do what they can now to close curtains, seal cracks around doors and windows and look into programmable thermostats.
Lemartt Holman, an energy efficiency representative with Spire’s Missouri Southwest Region, said all those small cracks in a house can add up to the size of a beach ball. That allows a lot of heat to escape.
“If you came home today and you saw a beach ball-sized hole in your house, you would definitely take action,” he said. “If a customer goes in and aggressively takes the caulk gun and utilizes foam sealing, they can reduce their bill by 15% to 20% just by doing those things.”
