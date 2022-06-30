New beginnings are always a little difficult, but St. Joseph’s Mayor John Josendale is excited about the challenges of his new job and is already looking forward to the future.
“I think we jumped out of the box pretty quickly,” Josendale said. “Working in the public sector is very different than working in the private sector,” he said. But he added that he and the council are working to bring the two (public and private) together to do good for the city.
Josendale and the council have highlighted key priorities for the community, including the development of Downtown, distribution and best usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds and infrastructure issues.
“One of the best things that I think we’ve done as a group is the Community Alliance and bringing everybody together,” he said. “With all the new people in St. Joe, whether it be the city council, whether it be the school board, superintendent, I mean, all these groups are working together now, and it’s been very rewarding in the fact that everybody wants to step up and help a little bit.”
He said in July and August, the council will put a strategic plan together to further the work of this group of leaders. This roadmap, as he calls it, will allow facets of the community to work together toward their goals in an organized manner.
The mayor noted that crime is also an issue the council is addressing consistently in order to keep St. Joseph residents safe. He said the county and city are working together with the law enforcement academy at Missouri Western State University to help get more officers on the streets.
Infrastructure is also something that city leaders are focusing on.
“We’ve also got some plans in the works to improve the different corridors into town, so that some of the main pathways that are currently blighted or that we have problems with, we want to address to see how we can improve those,” he said.
These projects include the much-debated I-229 bridge.
“There are meetings that are going to take place in July that will talk about 229, and then MODOT will be putting some information out about it, so that people will see where we are going with that.”
Josendale praised the council’s willingness to go out and interact with and work with the community on key issues.
“(This group) is very passionate about what they’re doing,” he said. “They want to make sure we are successful in what we do. You don’t want to throw money away that’s not going to be good for the community.”
Going forward, the mayor highlighted some projects that he and the council see as key collaborative issues for the rest of the year: the Children’s Discovery Center — a Downtown project in conjunction with Mosaic Life Care and some special events centered around the upcoming Chiefs training camp, in conjunction with Missouri Western.
In regard to the future of these projects, the mayor put it simply.
“It’s just going to be exciting,” he said.
