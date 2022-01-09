Break out the binoculars and brave the cold this winter with bald eagle days around the state.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging awareness of the national bird throughout January with in-person and online events.
“For a long time, eagles were an endangered species and in the ’60s is when we started to be aware that numbers had really collapsed,” said Steve Buback, a natural history biologist with the conservation department. “A lot of that was the result of the use of DDT.”
The pesticide did not kill eagles directly but instead made their eggs very thin. Many birds would then sit on the eggs and crack them before their incubation period was completed.
“It was never meant to treat eagles but accumulated in the fish and the high concentration levels essentially wiped them out,” Buback said. “Eagle numbers now are higher than any point in the last roughly 60 years.”
Right now is the peak season for both eagles and waterfowl. Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge is located 30 minutes north of St. Joseph and is one of the best locations for viewing eagles in Missouri. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services reported a total of 475 immature eagles and 358 mature eagles as of the beginning of the month.
“The best place to see eagles and the best place they live can be different, depending on the time of year,” Buback said. “During the winter they tend to congregate to a food source.”
Once the open water freezes up, the birds will head a little farther south until they migrate to Canada in the summer.
“Here they look for wounded or injured snow geese and ducks,” Buback said. “We do have bald eagles that nest here as well along the riverways, such as the Platte, 102 and Missouri River.”
Open trees over water are generally where most eagles will be sitting or searching over interstates where there is roadkill.
“The legal protections that were taken by enacting stricter laws are what has led to the population rebound,” said Buback.
Sign-up is available for those looking to learn more about the birds and attend future viewings at mdc.mo.gov/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.