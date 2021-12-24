For George Ballah, a typical day starts at 6 a.m. He arrives at St. Francis Xavier School, where he works as the janitor, and spends his shift cleaning and fixing things throughout the building. Then, at 3 p.m., he’s off to Triumph Foods for his second job as a forklift driver.
If it sounds like a lot, he points out that his Sundays are still free for church.
“If you have a big family, you got to do what you’ve got to do,” he said.
Ballah does have a big family of his own: a wife, six children and a mother who lives with him. But it’s the children from his native Liberia, a western African nation with a recent history of civil war, who are never far from his mind.
“I saw how tough life is over there,” Ballah said. “When God blessed me and I came to America, I really wanted to help.”
After fleeing Liberia’s civil war, the now 37-year-old janitor/forklift driver came to the United States as a refugee in 2005. Now a U.S. citizen, Ballah has returned twice to Liberia, which now is free of civil war but beset with poverty, to help organize the delivery of school supplies that make education more attainable to children in that country.
His quiet efforts to ship barrels of notebooks, pencils, backpacks and other school supplies to Liberia’s children earned him recognition as one of this community’s “20 Who Count,” an annual feature in the St. Joseph News-Press. In addition to Ballah, this year’s “20 Who Count” salutes Joshua Rudisell, a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy who’s credited with saving a life on four different occasions, and Stacy Kerns, who founded an organization dedicated to getting homeless women back on their feet. A full report on these unsung heroes can be found at newspressnow.com and inside today’s print edition.
Like others in “20 Who Count,” Ballah’s efforts are focused on making a difference, not garnering attention. He still lived in Chicago when a first attempt to help Liberian children ended with a shipment getting lost on the way to Africa.
He wasn’t deterred. When he arrived in St. Joseph, he found that St. Francis Principal Darin Pollard and students at the school supported his efforts to provide supplies to the Promised Land Academy, a private school near the Liberian capital of Monrovia. Ballah picked Promised Land because he believed his efforts would make a bigger difference if they were concentrated toward one particular school.
“I just shipped another barrel,” he said in early December. “It’s on the way. Hopefully, it will be there before Christmas.”
People in the United States might not realize how in a country like Liberia, a free notebook can make the difference between a child staying in school or dropping out. Liberia has the world’s 11th-highest birthrate, with more than 40% of the population under the age of 14.
“The civil war was a big setback, to the youth, to the children, to everybody,” Ballah said. “It was really hard for parents to buy school supplies for the kids.”
Today, the school in Liberia has built a connection with St. Francis through social media. The students at Promised Land Academy posted sympathies on Facebook earlier this year following the death of St. Francis’ pastor, the Rev. Joe Miller. They posed in front of their school, which was repaired with donations from St. Francis children, holding signs that read, “Liberia misses you Father Joe.”
While it takes two or three months for a shipment to make its way to Liberia, sometimes Ballah will pick up the phone and check in, just to experience the joy over a notebook or a pencil that a child in America would probably take for granted.
“They’re so happy,” he said. “They’re certainly excited to be in school. Some of the kids had never had a notebook for themselves ... and a pencil.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.