A group of 11 individuals has completed more than a hundred days of running at least one mile per day, and they credit daily communication for their resilience.
They call themselves the Measly Mile Mafia, and the idea began at Herzog with Max Lafferty challenging Trey Rowe in late December of 2021.
Rowe’s childhood friend, Chris Lanman, decided to join in on the novel idea shortly after when the two had lunch together.
Day one was a little tricky because a snowstorm dropped multiple inches on St. Joseph. Despite the cold beginning, the trio got out on New Year’s Day and even snapped pictures of themselves to send to each other in a group chat.
“Actually, my son went with me on that first run,” Rowe said. “I got about half a mile in and I had to pause for a little bit, you know, just too much. I went from running no miles in 2021 to all of a sudden now I’m required to run a mile every single day.”
The rules are simple: The members text a selfie, their route or some type of identifier, like Rowe’s Bill Murray socks, and you’re good for the day.
The guys also have day jobs, like Lanman being a co-owner of River Bluff Brewery. He has had his hands full with the brewery expanding to Kansas City’s River Market area, but he still finds time to put in a mile in every day.
“On Jan. 1 when I started, I was at over 12 minutes, probably 13,” Lanman said. “I actually couldn’t make my high school team’s mile times, so that was kind of the end of my soccer (career), and shoot, now I could play.”
His mile time is well under eight minutes currently.
Most of the guys said they have seen health benefits, like weight loss, but many haven’t altered their other life habits like diet. Justin Alvarez did take that step and it has achieved quite the result.
“I’ve lost 60 pounds,” Alvarez said. “I went from not being able to finish a mile to last week I ran a 5K ... I would like to be able to do stuff with my son for longer, and being mobile and being fit is going to help me do that.”
Alvarez included a couple of health tips that he has found. Buffalo sauce has zero calories while ranch has quite a few, and choosing baked chicken over fried chicken also helps.
He admits he is more conscious about the number of calories in his meals, but he said it’s still important for him to enjoy what he is eating for his mental well-being.
Alvarez joined on Jan. 8 and another member, Devin Ashley, began on Feb. 8.
“I said, ‘Hey (Chris Lanman), I’ve been running for a whole week now every day,’ and he’s like, ‘Well, let me add you to this group.’ I said just give me one more week to confirm I’m able to stick with this,” Ashley said. “These guys are looking for me to make sure I’m doing it, we’re able to hold one another accountable.”
Ashley owns Bad Ash Cigar Company and also travels as a nurse. The latter occupation means sometimes he’s having to plan out the mile run in an unfamiliar environment. But he said it doesn’t matter — he can always find 15 minutes to spare.
Dustin Williams is one of the most recent members to join the group, and he is somewhat a motivation for the rest of the members.
“I’d say I’m no stranger to the weight room,” Williams said.
He signed up a little over a month and a half ago, and now he’s posting some of the fastest times daily.
Lanham recruited Williams while they were doing some yard work and afterward they shared a couple of beers while they discussed the challenge.
“I was like, ‘I’ll give her a shot,’ you know, and the first week it was pretty tough … but then I was like, ‘I gotta get my mile in, like I have to do it, everybody else is doing it,’ and it turned into something that I look forward to most of the time,” Williams said.
Lanham and Rowe aren’t sure if the group will do something special on Dec. 31. Typically they do not run together, but the members may do so for the final run of the year. Rowe has even floated the idea of trying to extend the challenge to 1,000 days.
