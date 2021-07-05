On a hot, humid Friday afternoon, the "ice cream lady" Marcena Carter is doing big business parked outside a local business.
Adults turn into kids again as they choose between items like Bomb Pops, Snickers ice cream bars and Choco Tacos from Sack's Ice Cream truck. It's why Carter, who owns and operates the business, loves doing it.
"I love to see the smiles on their faces," she said. "People just go crazy for it. It's the nostalgia."
Carter is one of the few local ice cream trucks in the area, as others have come and gone during the past decade.
"There's usually a girl from Kansas City Ice Cream (Company) that drives a blue van. She's not even driving up here. So I got this whole place," she said.
For Carter, it's continuing a family tradition. Her brother has operated an ice cream truck in their home state of Iowa for more than three decades. When Carter got interested in it, he gave her one of his old Chevy service trucks. While it's often brutally hot on the inside, she doesn't let it show, as she waves to people and asks them if they want to buy some treats.
“This one girl, she'll do cartwheels. Kids will jump up and down and (scream) 'Ice cream!'” Carter said.
In a brutally hot and humid summer like 2021, Carter said the excessive heat can caused people to stay inside. In those cases, she relies on big events and outdoor gatherings to make up for any business she doesn't get from curbside customers.
"The secret is to always be available. I'm out all the time, up until 9 p.m. If people don't see me, they can give me a call and I can come to their houses," she said.
While Carter's ice cream truck is vintage, her methods of business are modern. She takes cash, debit, Venmo and the Cashapp. She also accepts tips, which she uses to give back to the city.
"I usually take my tips and give it back to kids that don't have ice cream or I'll stop by the YWCA and give all the kids ice cream," she said.
Throughout the summer, Carter varies her ice cream truck stops in Buchanan, Andrew and Clinton counties. She does her best to update people on where she'll be through the business's Facebook page, facebook.com/sacksicecream, but it's best to call and see when she'll be in the area.
With a seven-day forecast calling for muggy weather, Carter said that business is expected to be strong. As long as people are smiling, she said she is too.
“Everyone says it’s so nice to see something positive in these trying times. I'm just so happy to be able to provide that to others,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.