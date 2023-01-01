top story It's a boy! Mosaic announces first baby of '23 News-Press NOW Jan 1, 2023 Jan 1, 2023 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mosaic announces the first baby of 2023, Oliver Shane. News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph welcomed its first baby of the new year Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Life Care.Baby Oliver Shane made his debut at 4:21 p.m., weighing in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 21 inches long, according to a hospital spokesperson.His parents are Alyssa Deming and Michael Admire Jr.Hospital officials said the baby and mother are doing fine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oliver Shane Baby Official Parents Alyssa Deming Michael Admire Jr. Spokesperson Mosaic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +4 Central Missouri Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones +22 Regional News Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm Central Missouri New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping More Regional News → National News +13 National News Macao eases COVID rules, but tourism, casinos yet to rebound +6 National News Lujan Grisham begins second term as New Mexico governor National News Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service More National News → 2:08 Scattered showers for Monday 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.