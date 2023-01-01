010123_Oliver

Mosaic announces the first baby of 2023, Oliver Shane.

 News-Press NOW

St. Joseph welcomed its first baby of the new year Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Life Care.

Baby Oliver Shane made his debut at 4:21 p.m., weighing in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 21 inches long, according to a hospital spokesperson.

