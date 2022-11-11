Thomas George served his country in the U.S. Army, but it's now that he's back home living in St. Joseph that he is facing the biggest fight of his life.
George, known to friends and family as Tommy, was diagnosed in 2018 with anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumor that is now the size of a grapefruit
“He went to the doctor because he was feeling just right-side numbness,” said Amanda Bumgarner, George’s wife. "The only way he could explain it was if he put a Jolly Rancher in his mouth, he could only taste the Jolly Rancher on the left side but not the right.”
George, 45, lived with the symptoms for a couple of years before Bumgarner encouraged him to seek more advanced medical attention.
“We told the doctors that we thought we needed to do something more,” said Bumgarner, who has been with George since 2015 and married him in July. “So, he did an MRI and that same day, Mosaic called and said, 'You need to get to KU Med now, you have a very large mass in your brain.'”
George, who served four years as an Army communications specialist at Fort Stewart in Georgia, explained he didn’t understand the severity of the mass at first.
“They told me I had a tumor and to get up here and I was like 'OK, how about tomorrow,' and just like that everything started rolling rapidly,” George said. “I went from one tumor to a massive surgery.”
George had brain surgery in 2018 to remove that tumor.
“You're fully awake for the surgery so they can tell what sections not to touch,” Bumgarner. “There's no way to get all the cancer out. It’s kind of got like little fingers that hold onto the brain.”
George was expected to stay in the ICU for recovery and physical therapy. However, he was in such good condition following the surgery, he walked out of the hospital 48 hours later.
“At that point, it was like 'We can beat this, we can do it,'” Bumgarner said.
“It was like I was back to normal life,” George agreed.
Following his surgery, George would get MRIs every three months to make sure everything was looking good. With no health issues arising, the MRIs were extended to every six months.
“It was his first time going a full six months without an MRI and when he went in for that first time in that six-month time period, he had two gliomas,” Bumgarner said.
Gliomas are a common type of tumor in the brain graded on a scale of one to four. George’s gliomas eventually progressed to level four, which is called glioblastoma.
“Five in 100,000 people actually get glioblastoma and especially at his age because it generally happens in people a little bit older,” Bumgarner said. “It's a pretty rare thing.”
George began radiation to help treat the glioblastoma. In June of 2022, he suffered a stroke due to too much fluid in the brain.
“He’s been on lots of steroids to help him recover but he hasn't quite gotten to 100%,” Bumgarner said. “He was still going out riding his motorcycle and having fun. We had a great summer and it just seems like it's just kind of gone down from there to where he wants to isolate himself and sit at home.”
Due to the stroke, George, who has two children, five stepchildren and several grandchildren, has suffered some issues communicating.
Despite all of his ongoing health battles, George continues to work as a mechanic daily.
“It’s what I do, I work,” George said. “I’ll work as long as I can.”
Bumgarner said his job is what keeps her husband going.
“I think he's scared that if he's not working that that's when he’s not going to be so great," she said.
During COVID-19, George was furloughed and then laid off, causing him to lose his life insurance policy.
With medical bills constantly piling up, Bumgarner fears how they’re going to make it.
“We have nothing to fall back on as far as burials and paying off the house,” Bumgarner said. “So we're just selling as much as we can and we're also doing bracelets and the T-shirts to raise money. The medical bills are just astronomical. By the time it's all said and done, we pay out $15,200 a month just for his chemotherapy treatments.”
Bumgarner created T-shirts and bracelets that say “Tommy’s Support Squad” that are available for purchase to help raise money and awareness for brain cancer on her Facebook page, Mandy Bumgarner.
A GoFundMe page called “Buy time for Tommy” is another way to support George and his family through their journey.
“What we're trying to do is a raise awareness and start finishing things that we need done on the house to make sure that he can stay home and that he has everything he needs,” Bumgarner said. “If he does become disabled and can no longer work, we want to be able to still afford to keep him at home. Tommy's always been the kind to give the shirt off his back, and we would like just a small portion of that in return. Helping wise, prayers are always welcomed."
Bumgarner said she won’t leave George’s side no matter how bad it gets.
“I’m keeping him home, I will not send him to a nursing home,” Bumgarner said. “He’ll be here with me. That’s my job. I just want to make sure that he's safe, he's healthy, he's happy and that we can give him a good final Harley-Davidson farewell.”
George responded with “I ain’t going anywhere.”
