FILE - Cars and debris from washed away homes line a canal in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian confounded one key computer forecast model, creating challenges for forecasters and Florida residents.
Kim Mailes, a Red Cross Volunteer, spoke to the News Press about his experience on the ground following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.
Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW
Although Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc over a thousand miles away from St. Joseph, the impacts rippled across the area. Locals and their families felt the impact, and those who were able to deploy to Florida to help those in need.
Kim Mailes, a Northwest Missouri Red Cross volunteer, is in Florida, commuting an hour-and-a-half drive from Fort Lauderdale to Fort Myers each day to support those affected. Mailes said the work he does with the Red Cross has become personal.
“Every disaster is different but this one was different because of the report that the hurricane was going to come, the forecast and the predictions,” Mailes said. “They sent in a preparation group that I was a part of, and we were able to make more logistical choices.”
Mailes arrived about five days before the hurricane hit the coast of Florida, and settled in with his team in Orlando to be close enough to get there quickly to help but far enough out of the line of destruction so the group still would be prepared to help when they were needed.
“The Red Cross doesn’t just show up after the disaster, these are massive undertakings to take a great deal of planning and logistics,” Mailes said. “And so when we arrived, the fulfillment department, the operations department, the logistics department were in full swing getting ready.
Those days of preparation consisted of the Red Cross volunteers unloading semi-trucks full of supplies and deploying to safe places across the state on emergency response vehicles, so they would be safe from the storm until needed. Mailes said there were about 1,500 volunteers in Florida assisting those in need.
”I was in Fort Myers yesterday and it’s eerie, there are just no people,” Mailes said. “There is nobody there but first responders making sure there is no looting and taking care of the place. But it’s eerie because it’s like a ghost town — everybody’s gone.
The St. Joseph Red Cross deployed several volunteers to Florida to help with relief efforts across the state. Due to the lack of connection to the area, the News-Press was unable to reach additional volunteers in the area.
Zachary Barrett, a former News-Press NOW reporter and anchor, has lived in Florida for the last three years and took on Hurricane Ian from his condo in Fort Myers. Barrett said he was not overly concerned about the hurricane, as he had weathered tropical storms since living in the area. Then Ian made landfall.
“My bottom two doors are hurricane sliding doors but the upstairs window in my bedroom isn’t, and I was up there when it started early,” Barrett said. “I was holding my window and it was bowing in and I felt my upstairs shake. I was like, ‘Well, I’m running downstairs.’”
Barrett said he has been lucky, only sustaining minimal damage to his roof. He said the devastation and after-effects he has seen around the area have been what has shaken him the most.
“Fort Myers beach is like my favorite place, like Sanibel, they were all places that were so unique, and then to see them literally gone,” Barrett said. “It’s just very sad and it’s very surreal. I mean I’ve never seen anything like this and people who grew up here say the same.”
Barrett was one of hundreds of thousands of people without power, regaining that after a couple of days, but he still is without running water. He compared the scenes around him to that of a war zone, with stores being closed and buildings he once knew gone entirely.
“It’s a lot to process, it’s like affected every corner of your life, you can’t escape it,” Barrett explained. “Right when you wake up, you’re made well aware of it because you‘re brushing your teeth with water bottles because the water is still not clean.”
It’s the little things, though, that he is most excited to get back to once all power lines are restored and the water is ready for use again. Barrett is looking forward to being able to run his dishwasher and take a clean shower.
With no shortage of devastation and loss across the state, Barrett acknowledged that many residents of Florida aren’t originally from the state so the national outpouring of support following the disaster has touched the lives of many.
“A lot of people from around here aren’t from here, and they’re from the Midwest or the Northeast or wherever, and support has been coming in from all over so it’s much appreciated,” Barrett said. “The level of devastation is just unreal so we need all the help we can get.”
