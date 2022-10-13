The rise in inflation on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic has made housing issues more challenging in St. Joseph.
Jeff Penland, executive director of the St. Joseph Housing Authority, said a key objective of the Housing Authority is to provide much-needed housing assistance to those who qualify. The assistance is based on income needs and includes three main programs.
The first, Penland said, is sometimes referred to as “Section 8” housing — now called the “Home Choice Voucher Program.” The second program it oversees is public housing. Penland said the city owns 150 apartments, ranging from two to four bedrooms. The city also owns about 20 homes that are part of its homeownership program.
“We’d like to get low-income tenants assisted in eventually becoming homeowners,” he said. This portion of the program eventually allows people to get off of public housing assistance altogether.
All totaled, about 1,000 people are on the House Choice Voucher (Section 8) program, and another 150 or so are part of public housing in St. Joseph.
One new program Penland is particularly excited about is called the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
“It’s really designed to help people improve their economic well-being,” he said.
It works by allowing families to set aside a portion of the income-based rent they pay for government-assisted housing through an escrow account. At the end of a set time, the escrow is given to the families or individuals to help pay off a loan and/or to help purchase a home of their own. Currently, the Housing Authority is waiting on approval from Housing and Urban Development.
With rent increasing and inflation rising, Penland said they are seeing increased need for housing assistance. Just this week, newly released data shows that foreclosures and evictions have increased dramatically in the past year.
“We have tools and resources in our hands where we can adjust our payment standards ... and try to help that tenant,” he said. He adds that ARPA funds have also assisted in these difficult times for low-income families who are struggling with housing issues.
“If people are struggling, we ask them to reach out to us, and we direct them to the right resources,” he said.
Speaking of community resources, Penland said St. Joseph is particularly good at networking and working together to provide assistance to those in need. He said key resource agencies in the community meet together consistently for collaborative purposes.
“We do a great job of collaborating,” Penland said.
Those who need assistance or have questions about the variety of programs available through the St. Joseph Housing Authority can visit www.sjha1.com.
