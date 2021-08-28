A nonprofit ranch in Cameron, Missouri, aims to help individuals living with disabilities catch their dream on the back of a horse.
Pam Swindler is the instructor at Dream Catchers, located at 7550 N.E. Crouch Road. The ranch offers a therapeutic horseback riding program to help enhance life for those with disabilities, including autism.
“When you take people with these types of disabilities, they don’t really get to participate like in baseball, football – the sports are pretty limited for them,” Swindler said. “Our main goal is for them to ride a horse.”
She’s witnessed children’s emotional frustration quickly change to excitement as they take on a cowboy’s personality in the arena. She has various fun tasks for riders to complete during their half-hour ride.
Dream Catchers doesn’t just serve children, but adults as well. For instance, on Thursdays veterans with disabilities ride for free.
The program can help with balance and other posture gains that some individuals with disabilities can’t receive when they are walking around on their own two feet. Aside from that, there are also mental gains people can receive.
Jason Summers is Swindler’s right-hand man on the ranch. He is deaf, but that doesn’t impact the work he puts in.
His sense of focus allows him to step in at a moment’s notice to help riders with advice, such as signaling a correction in holding the reins or adjusting the person’s position on the horse. Not to mention, the horses just seem to enjoy being around him.
Summers helped one person on Wednesday who has been coming to Dream Catchers for years by walking the rider and horse around the arena. After sensing their relaxed moods, he stepped away and received satisfaction by witnessing the bond grow between the two of them.
His mother, Sharon Swindler, translated a conversation between Summers and News-Press NOW after the session ended.
“My love is just for the program,” Summers signed. “Just how the kids enjoy and how they improve through the years.”
Summers is an avid rider himself. His horse, Sugar, has blue eyes and is a special influence on his life. Summers is a certified welder and currently works in the painting department works at Altec in addition to helping out at the ranch.
Ken Swindler brought Dream Catchers to Cameron from Kearney, Missouri, 14 years ago on the five acres he gifted to the program. During that transitional time, he was on the board of directors with his wife.
Dream Catchers has a goal of purchasing the rest of the 40 acres of land from Swindler, which will cost the organization $120,000. So far they’ve raised $13,000, with one farmer donating $6,000.
Besides grants, service boards in both Clinton and DeKalb counties have helped finance Dream Catchers, including the horse-riding arena.
The organization will hold a fundraiser chili cook-off Sept. 25. More information is available online at facebook.com/dream
catchersmissouri.
To contact Dream Catchers, call 816-558-1545.
