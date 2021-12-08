The holidays are quickly approaching, which means presents are being prepared and letters are being sent off to Santa.
There is one special mailbox in town that lets children actually receive a letter back from Santa.
This is the second year the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department has provided the unique mailbox. Jessica Oshel, the department’s special events coordinator, said they even provide postage for the letters to make it to and from Santa.
“It’s definitely my favorite time of year within the parks department. Christmas and the holidays are really fun,” she said. “But just seeing the kids light up, especially when they’re seeing the lights and getting to experience Santa. It’s always so cute seeing the parents post photos of ‘Oh, our kids got their letter from Santa and they loved it.”
The Holiday Express mailbox is located in Holiday Park at Krug Park.
Oshel said she’s been in contact with Santa since sending out the first batch of letters and is excited to partner with the man in red on the special project.
“He’s talking to the parents right now, so he’s gonna see what the parents are getting the children and he’ll work from there. If you write to Santa with your name and then your address, you’ll get a letter back from Santa. So that’s something we’re really excited about. Last year, it went off really, really well,” she said. “I took the first batch this morning as Santa’s helper. And there was a lot of like those LOL dolls, some Legos, some Champion sweatpants — that was on a lot of them, too — and Nintendo switches.”
It is very important to include a name and return address to receive a reply from Santa.
The Holiday Express mailbox will be open for letter drop-off until Dec. 20.
