Nurses at Mosaic Life Care are some of the people who have to work on Christmas Day. Those working in the maternity ward said they try to make the day fun by bringing in goodies, making Christmas-themed crib cards and placing Santa hats on babies.

While most people are unwrapping presents and sharing a meal with family on Christmas, others will be hard at work serving the community.

Many first responders and health care workers have normal shifts on Christmas Day. Andrew King is a paramedic with Buchanan County EMS and works on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas this year. He said the agency’s policy is, if a holiday falls on someone’s normal shift, that person is expected to be at work that day.

