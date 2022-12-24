Nurses at Mosaic Life Care are some of the people who have to work on Christmas Day. Those working in the maternity ward said they try to make the day fun by bringing in goodies, making Christmas-themed crib cards and placing Santa hats on babies.
While most people are unwrapping presents and sharing a meal with family on Christmas, others will be hard at work serving the community.
Many first responders and health care workers have normal shifts on Christmas Day. Andrew King is a paramedic with Buchanan County EMS and works on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas this year. He said the agency’s policy is, if a holiday falls on someone’s normal shift, that person is expected to be at work that day.
“Emergencies never stop,” King said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the middle of the night, it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas morning, emergencies can happen at any time. We know that when we get into this field, we are available to respond to an emergency, and that’s what the community entrusts us to be able to do. We don’t take that lightly.”
Emergencies aren’t the only thing that doesn’t stop for a holiday.
“Babies never stop,” said registered nurse Sharon Woolery. “People go into labor 365 days a year. Somebody’s got to be here.”
Woolery works in maternity at Mosaic Life Care and has been on shift for many holidays in her more than 30 years as a nurse. She said she and fellow nurses work every third Christmas, and this year, she along with registered nurse Lindsay Evans are among those who will be working Christmas Day.
“I knew what I signed up for when I took this job. We’re open 24/7, not like other places that close on Christmas,” Evans said. “I feel like we’re blessed to be there for these miracles that happen every single day.”
The nurses try to make the holiday fun by bringing in goodies and placing Santa hats on babies born on Christmas.
“Of course, we’d rather be with our own families, but our work family is like our second family and our job is fun,” Woolery said. “We all enjoy our job. I think we have the best job in the hospital.”
She said a typical day usually involves helping women who are in labor, delivering babies, assisting with C-sections and helping in the nursery, among other things. On Christmas, the main difference is there aren’t any scheduled inductions or C-sections, but nurses are still there to help anyone who walks in the door.
“We’re here to take care of you and we’re here to support you,” Evans said. “Even in the busiest times of the year, the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we’re still here.”
While it is difficult being away from home on the holiday, Evans said nurses are used to it.
“It does kind of stink being away, but my kiddos, they understand mom’s going to work,” Evans said. “We’ll still have our Christmas time or our special time at home.”
King said some days are slow and some are busy, but the support from his family at home makes it a little easier to come in for his 12-hour shift.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about what day it falls on,” King said. “It’s about getting together with your family.”
King reminds everyone to be safe and responsible this holiday season because the safer you are, the less likely you’ll have to spend your holiday with his crew instead of your family.
