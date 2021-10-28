For kids, Halloween is a time of costumes and candy. For some adults, it’s a time to turn their houses into scenes of horror and fun.
In St. Joseph, Ricky Bernard and his family have turned their front yard into a gallery of horror movie icons, skeletons and spooky lights. Bernard said he wants to give people something to look forward to every October.
“Growing up in this area, there were never really that many houses that went all out,” he said. “And after I saw (a friend’s Halloween decorations) years ago, I was like, ‘Well, I need to do something down here on the South End, just to get the kids down here something to look forward to for Halloween.’”
Located in the 6300 block of South 24th Terrace, the Bernard house is tough to miss. From 6 to 10 p.m., the front yard is ablaze with green and blue lights that illuminate their bone tree, moving decorations and life-sized creations of Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger.
“You can definitely see it off of the highway,” Bernard said laughing.
While some might expect the neighbors to be annoyed by the sounds of murderous talking characters and some macabre tableaus, Bernard said they make sure everyone around them is fine with it.
“For the most part, everybody has been cool. Everybody in the neighborhood loves it,” he said.
Bernard said the seed of decorating for Halloween started when he was young. Before the trend of spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on decorations to turn yards into Halloween haunts, he said it was a simple display in the same area that blew him away.
“When I was still young enough to trick or treat, there was only one house in St. Joe that (decorated), and it wasn’t nothing extravagant. They had a coffin on the front porch and Freddy Krueger was in it, and that was it,” he said.
That image and the excitement he got from it stuck in Bernard’s mind. It made him want to give that feeling to other people visiting his house around Halloween.
“I’ve always remembered that and just, like, I felt when I was I growing up, I’ve wanted to do something like this just to see everybody’s reactions,” he said.
Those reactions are largely positive. Because of the visibility of his ever-expanding collection of Halloween decorations and lights, his display brings in hundreds of visitors during Halloween. While his goal is to give people something fun to experience, he said some do get spooked when they walk through his yard.
“I don’t like scaring the little kids ... even though some of the stuff is really gory. But there are little kids that come through it that love it, But you get like the 6- to 8-year-olds — they don’t want a part of it. They’re terrified.”
While it’s taken some time for Bernard’s family to come around to the decorations, he said they’ve slowly accepted his hobby. The problem that he’s facing now is where to store everything.
“It’s kind of taken over the garage. I had to actually had to build a storage area down in the basement,” he said.
All of the work that goes into it is worth it when Bernard sees the reactions of people when they visit. To him, he’s passing on those emotions that he felt as a kid, and hopefully, others will continue it.
“Just seeing from parents and kids how cool the yard is (is rewarding). That’s the only reason I do it. I want them to remember this from their childhood so maybe one day they’ll do it themselves,” he said.
