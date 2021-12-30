Gyms set to receive new members for the new year

With the new year, area gyms are expecting to see an influx of people signing up to fulfill 2022 resolutions.
“A lot of times what happens with us is right after the first of the year when people start stepping on their bathroom scales at home and see the weight that they put on during the holidays, we tend to see a few more gym memberships peak then,” St. Joseph Assistant Parks Director Jeff Atkins said of the city's REC facility.
Atkins said the year's biggest peak in gym membership typically comes soon after Jan. 1. He said gym use is low during the summer months when people can go outdoors.
“So really the cold winter months is where we see our biggest influx of memberships,” Atkins said. “That normally just lasts for two to three months and then it will start tapering back off again.”
Lorin Affield, executive director of the St. Joseph YMCA, said that facility also sees an increase in gym membership around the new year. For a lot of gym members, Affield said this will be their first experience with a more structured fitness plan.
“Typically, we like to say that our goal is, obviously, to keep everybody, but we know that there’s some folks that will not stick with it for a variety of reasons,” Affield said. “And then you throw a pandemic like COVID into the equation and that just adds another element that we have to try overcome with retention of the folks that we would gain.”
Affield said retaining at least 70% of new members would be a goal at the YMCA.
Rod Gibson, general manager of the St. Joseph SnapFitness branch, said while his gym will see an influx of new members with the new year, he would not describe it as a “peak time” in gym membership.
“... It’s a peak time for fitness and New Year’s resolutions, but realistically, our gym, we have peaks (in membership) all throughout the year,” Gibson said.
Gibson noted St. Patrick’s Day and the Fourth of July are other times when membership goes up. He said SnapFitness has “really, really good” numbers in membership during August and October.
“... January matches those numbers. (But) we’re not the gym anymore that holds on all year and prays that January saves us,” he said.
