A woman motivated to take care of both her community and the environment started a group that turns plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.
They are known as The Bag Ladies, transforming everyday grocery bags into a mat to provide to the homeless populations of local communities. Pat Jones of Cameron, the founder of the group, is an avid recycler and wanted to find an innovative way to bring the idea to the community. For the last 10 years, she has been making sleeping mats.
“There are homeless people in the wintertime that wake up sometimes in the morning and can’t get up because their clothes are frozen to the ground, so this keeps them off the ground,” Jones said. “They’re also warm, they’re also waterproof and they’re very lightweight. We’ve seen some that we’ve handed out and they’ve got like their blanket and a couple of shirts, things like that rolled up in it in the bungee cords so they can carry it around.”
After about five years of making them herself, Jones opened the idea to others in the community and the group came to life. The women focus on a specific task, either folding, cutting, chaining, tying into a ball of plastic — which they call “plarn” — or working the bags through the loom. This allows everyone to have a task and play a role in the finished product.
Members of the group have found meaning themselves through the group, serving several different needs all in one. Joyce Drake moved to Cameron in 2017 and found the group through an online forum. She showed up one day asking to be taught to make the mats and found a community that has kept her grounded and given her a sense of purpose in her retirement.
“Older people, we get stuck in our homes,” Drake said. “Were not physically fit enough to have a job but we want to be active in our communities. They saved my life, it gives me meaning to come here.”
Drake said the group took a hit during the COVID pandemic, as none of the women wanted to get sick. Before 2020, there were about 25 members, whereas now only a handful still come to meet.
The women meet twice a week at the Old School in Cameron for two-hour sessions. In that time, they are not able to finish an entire mat. Each step must be meticulously followed for the final product to come together the right way.
“You cannot make a mat in one sitting,” Jones said. “We’ve figured it out if you just ... if everything else was done, if they were folded, and cut, and chained and put into balls, and you just stood there, it would take probably about eight hours to make a mat.”
All of the bags used are collected through community donations. The mats are distributed to several different areas in need. They are brought frequently to the St. Joseph shelters and the Lawrence, Kansas City areas, and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department deputies keep them in their cars to hand out as they are needed.
For Jones, one of her biggest motivators in starting the group was to keep plastic out of local landfills. She said she enjoys being able to come together with the other Bag Ladies and do something good for the environment which can then be enjoyed by those in need.
“We’ve already donated over 300 sleeping mats,” Jones said. “We figured out how many hundreds of thousands of bags we’ve kept out of our landfill in that process. It takes approximately 600 bags to make one mat.”
The ladies also view their weekly meetings as a social hour, to have something fun that gets them out of the house, all while serving a greater purpose.
While their title may lead some to believe otherwise, men and children are encouraged to join the effort if they have an interest. Those interested can go to the Old School, 116 W. Fourth St. in Cameron, where the group meets from 9 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. The group also can be found on Facebook.
