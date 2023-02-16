The Bag Ladies

A group of women in Cameron, Missouri, come together each week to transform plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

A woman motivated to take care of both her community and the environment started a group that turns plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.

They are known as The Bag Ladies, transforming everyday grocery bags into a mat to provide to the homeless populations of local communities. Pat Jones of Cameron, the founder of the group, is an avid recycler and wanted to find an innovative way to bring the idea to the community. For the last 10 years, she has been making sleeping mats.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

