A household favorite is in high demand this season as Girl Scouts go back to selling cookies in person. Hopefully, you can get your hands on a box before they run out. Otherwise, that’s the way the cookie crumbles.
Staffing shortages and inflation are hitting everywhere, including the 35 troops selling cookies in St. Joseph. Due to a lack of ingredients, transportation and employees, customers may need to wait for their favorite cookies.
“We are seeing an increase in demand for cookies to the point where our baker isn't even able to keep up with our needs right now, which is great," said Robin Carl, Girl Scout troop No. 2128 leader. “That means that the girls are getting the word out that Girl Scouts is still active here in St. Joe. We have cookies and we are not going anywhere.”
Last year, Girl Scouts relied heavily on online sales due to reduced booth locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They sold 264,000 packages in the area alone just via online sales last year, according to Gina Garvin, Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri chief brand and marketing officer.
“Our online numbers dropped but not as much as we thought ... they have sold 180,000 packages online so far this year,” Garvin said.
This year, the girls of troop No. 2128, Lorelai Whisenand, Chastitie Carl and Kaylee Frump, are excited to be fully in person selling again.
“I get to get all my energy out and be social. It’s really fun to see how everyone gets to try new flavors,” Whisenand said.
There are about 12,000 Girl Scouts in the region, and each girl sells an average of 150 boxes of cookies. Not only are the girls excited, but so is the community.
“We have heard so many saying, ‘We are so glad to see you guys outside. We have been looking, we haven't found anybody. You guys have been gone for the last two years.’ So people are definitely noticing and stopping more,” Robin Carl said.
The cookie season officially ends the weekend of March 5. If you want to purchase some, look out for booths scattered around St. Joseph.
“My favorite thing about Girl Scouts is I can be with my friends more and just sell and have people happier,” Chastitie Carl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.