When Maria Ramirez came to St. Joseph 12 years ago, she saw a communication problem with the city’s Latin and Hispanic population.
Hosting a monthly event for Latinos, as well as a variety of other migrant and foreign-speaking residents, Ramirez hopes to provide a connection that’s missing in the area.
“Our goal will be (to) connect each other but connect also with the locals,” she said. “We want the local people to bring their chairs, tell us we are welcome — ‘I don’t know you. This is what I do. This is what you do. So how can we help each other?’”
Sponsored by the Kansas City-based Spanish news service Te Lo Cuento News, a meeting, called “Latinos Connect,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30, at Hyde Park. The plan is to make it a monthly event held every third Saturday of the month.
The CEO and reporter for Te Lo Cuento News, Ramirez was born in Venezuela and came here from California. When she moved to St. Joseph, she said she felt more privileged than most Spanish-speaking individuals and wanted to use that to help others.
“I was in a better place than a lot of people. I was married to my husband, they (are) from here. So I have that extra support that many people don’t have,” she said.
Familiar with the resources offered to migrants in Kansas City, Ramirez said she was shocked by the lack of connection St. Joseph has to its Latin and Hispanic community.
“The city doesn’t have too many resources to offer (them). I don’t know if they are aware about the situation, but 55 miles away it is completely different,” she said.
Wanting to use the extra resources available to her, she got involved with a community dinner aimed at connecting migrants in the area.
The dinners started with 20 people. Before the pandemic hit, they were getting about 60 attendees.
“We want to integrate, not divide. We want people to feel welcome, knowing they’re welcome. We want (others) to understand that just because somebody speaks broken English doesn’t mean that they can’t communicate with you,” she said.
“Latinos Connect” picks up where the dinners left off. Ramirez said she wants to take away the fear that migrants have when they come to St. Joseph.
“Many times, when they don’t see people around that look like them, when they don’t see any signs of the Spanish language, they shut down. They (don’t) want to go out, they (don’t) want to try, they’re afraid,” she said.
The hope is those fears can diminish as they connect with others, whether they’re from St. Joseph or across the globe, and feel welcome. The event encourages people to bring a chair and share their ideas, practice English with others and have people to turn to when they’re in need.
“We need support from the community. We need people that can sit down with others, even if they speak broken English, so they don’t feel lost,” she said.
Anyone with questions about the event are asked to e-mail Ramirez at Mariaramirez@telocuentonews.com
