Isaura Garcia, a mother of two, was serving as an administrator at a local church and was attending a community event when she heard about openings on the St. Joseph Board of Education.
As a concerned parent with a love for her community, she filled out the paperwork, and a few months later, she was elected. Garcia is one of several new faces on this year’s board. For her, making sure that all children have a safe and effective learning experience is a priority.
“I have a really good feeling about this board,” she said. “We’re all fairly new, so I think the one thing that you should think about when you think of the board now is potential. We have a lot of potential to do great things and I’m super excited to see what we do in the next couple of years.”
Garcia has many goals for her term on the school board, but she said specifically that creating a safe and open space where the community feels comfortable talking about concerns is crucial to student, teacher and overall St. Joseph School District success.
With school safety and security being at the forefront of many people’s minds across the country, Garcia said locally, it’s no different.
“I think safety is always a top priority, but especially now,” Garcia said. “And our kids should not feel scared to come to school, and their parents shouldn’t be scared to drop them off. So this is something that we’re going to be talking about, and I know that everyone in leadership and administration is very concerned about it, but we all are going to work together ... because the safety of our kids is number one.
For Garcia, opening communication for all parents, families and community members means recognizing the diversity of the community and eliminating language barriers. One of the first ways to do this is to find a translator for board meetings.
“We want to ensure the community is being presented with the facts, but in the language that they would prefer because some of them, although they might speak English, it doesn’t mean they necessarily understand what a policy means, or some of the terms that we use as board members are kind of complex, so being able to translate that information for them would be my top priority,” she said.
Garcia said one of the things she is excited for is the coming expansion of Hillyard Technical Center. She said she feels this will provide students in the district with new opportunities and will set them up for long-term success.
In terms of getting more involved in the school district, Garcia said it starts with simply participating. By getting involved in even small ways, it shows teachers that parents care, but it gets children more excited for school, too.
“Join the PTA. Join a carnival event that is happening, anything that you can really do to volunteer your time to ... your kids’ schools would be amazing,” she said.
Garcia encouraged anyone interested in getting involved in the district to start at their child’s school and talk to their teachers about joining the PTA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.