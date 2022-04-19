Similar to humans, animals need some time to adjust to warming weather.
The good news is most pets can do this on their own by shedding and taking on a lighter, shorter coat of hair.
“If you notice your animal shedding more than normal or having dandruff, sometimes a fish oil pill is needed,” said Hailey Rogers, an employee at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Brushing a dog each day will help remove excess hair and can be followed up by a weekly shampooing.
“Sometimes the best option is to feed your dog or cat a smaller meal when it starts to get hot,” Rogers said. “People think that switching foods can help but it can often upset their stomachs even more.”
It’s important to remember that eating less in the warmer months is normal because the animal is likely to be exercising less.
“Just like us, they need water and should just be watched if left outside for a long time for signs of getting dehydrated,” Rogers said.
Watch out for signs of dehydration such as droopy eyes, dry nose and panting.
Drinking large amounts of water can cause bigger dogs to take in more air with each gulp and result in stomach problems. Once a pet has had a moment to cool and calm down after vigorous exercises, then offer something to eat and drink.
“Ice is fine to give a dog but can still have a choking hazard,” Rogers said. “Their teeth are often strong enough to break down the ice enough, though.”
Encourage drinking by placing multiple water sources around the house or property, especially if cats are around.
A cold snack can include chicken stock and cheese frozen together. Other options include yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, peanut butter and bananas. Using a Kong toy will promote appetite and activity to help the digestion process speed along.
“For an older pet they do make certain foods that will have more minerals in them,” Rogers said. “Most of the time those will include Vitamin A and Omega 3.”
Dogs and cats sweat through their paw pads, which can heat up quickly especially when exposed to concrete on walks. If the surface is too hot for humans to walk barefoot, the same will go for a pet.
