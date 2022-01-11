Many in St. Joseph shared their thoughts Tuesday on the passing of Dr. Jimmy Albright, who died earlier this week at the age of 79.
“In the years that I knew him, there was no topic I couldn’t talk to him about and have a really good conversation, whether it was for 10 minutes or an hour,” said Sarah Elder, manager of the Remington Nature Center who worked with Albright through the St. Joseph Museums.
An individual with an ample resume, Albright was a professor of archaeology at Missouri Western State University for 30 years, was the senior pastor at Wyatt Park Baptist Church and served on the board of directors and was chair of the collections committee at the St. Joseph Museums.
“He certainly was an intellectual leader who inspired a lot of people to think about history and the past,” said Sarah Wilson, executive director of the St. Joseph Museums. “He was also very much an enlightened spiritual leader and an incredibly kind human being.”
Albright was a frequent visitor to the St. Joseph Museums during his life, leading presentations as well as dig trips to various countries such as Israel and Egypt. He traveled to Israel upward of 50 times for trips and excavations.
Kathy Reno, former director of marketing for the St. Joseph Museums, said she got to know Albright by working closely with him at the museum. Since she never traveled with him internationally, she said Albright would often bring back cultural gifts from his trips.
“It’s stunning to me that he’s gone. I’m having a hard time believing it,” Reno said. “He was so sweet. He would always bring me back a gift. It was always something neat. I have the coolest sponge from Greece, and I have bowls from Italy and they’re still in my house.”
Albright remained active throughout his life, according to many in the community. Reno and Elder recall him being up early to run, and in the past, he would even prepare for and compete in marathons.
“He would come in to see me still in the clothes he ran in,” Reno said.
Albright’s tenure as Wyatt Park Baptist Church pastor spanned almost 30 years. A farewell service for the former pastor is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.