For years, St. Joseph resident Rick Consolver has helped others in the community. Now, they want to return the favor.
On Aug. 1, Consolver was the recipient of a lung transplant because of damage caused by pulmonary fibrosis. While it was successful, it will mean a lifetime of medications and four-hour trips to his doctor.
Because of the high costs of the procedure, as well as medication and travel expenses, his family and friends are stepping in to help.
“Rick’s not the type to ask. But his family and friends have decided, ‘Even though you’re not going to ask, we’re still gonna help you and we’re gonna ask for you,’” said Rick’s daughter-in-law McKinzie Consolver, who requested Rick not be interviewed for personal reasons.
To help with costs, Rick’s friends and family will host a dinner and bake sale called “Tacos 4 Transplant” at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #49, 2004 N. Belt Highway.
Rick’s giving nature can be seen in big and small ways in the area. McKinzie said he was always generous with his time, whether it was helping with auto body, mechanic or farming work. He and his wife, Janis, created and ran the event Ride For Ryan, a motorcycle ride and benefit in memory of their late son. In its 15-year run, it raised more than $200,000 in scholarships for students.
“We’re just very blessed that the event can be so successful that we can help so many kids,” Janis said in a previous interview.
McKinzie said that event spoke to who Rick and Janis are as people.
“They spent a lot of years putting their time into that. And through that, they’ve built a huge circle of friends and support. And I think that’s what’s gotten them through that hard time as well as this hard time,” she said.
Known for spending his time helping people fix problems or camping with his family, Rick had to stop those activities in 2020 when a persistent cough turned into a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease that occurs when the tissue becomes damaged and scarred.
“(We watched) him go from an active lifestyle to no oxygen at all so quickly, being not able to do much. He was sedentary and went from two liters of oxygen at night to wearing 10 liters all day long,” McKinzie said.
Being put on a list for a lung transplant, Rick found a match in July. The family’s four-hour drive to Iowa to prep for the operation ended in heartbreak as they deemed the new set of lungs useless after they discovered a mass on them.
For Amie Howery, Rick’s niece, it was tough news to receive.
“When we found out that the first set of transplant lungs wouldn’t be good for my uncle, I cried the whole four-hour trip home. I can’t imagine life without him,” Howery said.
McKinzie added, “We were just all crushed. It took a weekend for us all to kind of recoup from that.”
In August, the family received better news: They had found another match with viable lungs. On Aug. 1, they were able to make the replacement with a surprisingly quick, smooth procedure.
“He was out of surgery within five hours and they told us it would be eight to 10 hours,” McKinzie said. “They didn’t have to put him on any type of bypass. They didn’t have to give him any blood products, which is truly amazing. He’s just been he’s been a trooper through it all.”
Now able to breathe without the assistance of supplemental oxygen, Rick is recovering well, McKinzie said. The downside, his son Brad Consolver said, is that he’s still not able to do some of the things he loves the most.
“He has restrictions. It’s taken a toll on him emotionally because he can’t get out there and do it. But he’s got good spirits,” he said. “As soon as he can get back to being able to walk out to his garage ... That’s going to help.”
For the rest of his life, Rick will have to take medication and drive four hours to Iowa every week to make sure his body isn’t rejecting the transplant.
“He’ll be under close monitoring for the rest of his life,” she said.
The fundraiser event will be one of the first times that Rick will be out in public since the operation. McKinzie said it’s going to mean a lot to him to see friends and family in person again.
“So many people haven’t got to see him for so long. So, just to be able to reunite everybody, like all the friends and family together again, that’s going to be pretty amazing,” she said.
To know that Rick has an army of people in his corner has been a bright spot during dark times.
“It’s truly amazing. It really is. It’s a blessing. There’s so many things that have happened that it’s all God in the works,” she said.
