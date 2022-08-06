Michael Zorn

A balloon release will be held for Michael Zorn at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lake Contrary Park. His body was found in the Missouri River on June 17.

 Submitted photo

Jessica Noland wants to know what happened to one of her good friends.

On June 19, the body of Michael Zorn was recovered from the Missouri River. Autopsy results are still pending.

