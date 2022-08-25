Community Conversation: David Foster, SJSD Board of Education
Momentum is important in sports and in life. It's also important in education. For David Foster, president of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, momentum for education is just what the voters delivered when overwhelmingly voting to extend the education tax levy.

"We won by 70.9%. We won in every precinct ... It really took the whole city to win big like that."

