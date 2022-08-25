Momentum is important in sports and in life. It's also important in education. For David Foster, president of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, momentum for education is just what the voters delivered when overwhelmingly voting to extend the education tax levy.
"We won by 70.9%. We won in every precinct ... It really took the whole city to win big like that."
He adds that this has encouraged the board and the teachers and staff of the district.
"It has boosted morale tremendously," Foster said. He adds that one teacher has said to him, "It feels so good to back to school knowing that the community is behind us."
With the new school year underway, Foster hopes the board, teachers, administration and students will build on that momentum. With some key money matters in place, he says the board can focus on other things for a while. One of the items he is excited about is the forthcoming 15,000-square-foot expansion of Hillyard Technical College.
"Hillyard has the No. 1 apprenticeship program in the state of Missouri," he said.
He has a personal reason to be excited about this particular addition. Foster himself is a graduate of Hillyard, having received training in computer-aided drafting.
In addition to the Hillyard program, the school district is able to offer new mentoring programs and has more opportunities for volunteers to get involved now that the COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place.
"Volunteers are back," he said, "and mentors are coming soon. And everyone seems to be excited."
Foster's own passion for all modes of education is evident and is part of his own approach to leading the school board.
"When I ran for school board, I had to ask myself, 'What is it about ... schools that inspired me ...?"
He adds that he wanted to inspire all kids — even kids who were, in his words, "more like me." To him, this means kids who may not follow traditional educational routes but want and need to be prepared for life after high school.
"I'm a trade school advocate because I'm a trade school graduate," he said.
Another sign of positive momentum, Foster cites, is the increased communication between all aspects of the city, from education to city officials. Foster notes the positive connection the new school superintendent, Gabe Edgar, has had with the board and with the rest of the district staff. The fact that Edgar already had a strong relationship with the board due to his previous role in district finance, Foster said, has been a positive. Another positive has been the communication promoted by the St. Joseph Community Alliance.
This group meets monthly and is composed of representatives from various organizations, including the city council, board of education, law enforcement and the private sector. The discussions there about topics ranging from ballot items to the availability and usage of ARPA funds, Foster said, have allowed all community leaders, including the board of education, to keep up with what is happening throughout the city.
A key goal Foster has for this coming year involves strong camaraderie and increased communication. He said that he believes this starts from the leadership and trickles down to all of those involved in educating students, adding, "I think that's starting to happen."
