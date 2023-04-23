Unplugged, a music venue staple in the St. Joseph community, has reopened its doors under previous ownership following a brief closure.
Philip and Lynn Johnson and their son Jason created Unplugged in the former Cafe Acoustic building at 2605 Frederick Ave. in February 2016.
“When Cafe Acoustic came up for sale, we created Unplugged here to carry on the tradition that had been in this building and on that stage,” Jason Johnson said. “We basically took the torch and continued something that had been started already back in 1999.”
Unplugged continued Cafe Acoustic’s success, but it was the COVID-19 pandemic that ultimately led the Johnsons to rethink their ownership.
“Things had been fantastic and everything we wanted to do was happening,” Jason Johnson said. “We were really on a great roll and then the pandemic happened. Through a lot of hard work, perseverance and a lot of help from friends and family that were also customers, we were able to survive COVID. But by the time we survived it, we were so tired and wiped out from handling that that we just decided it was time to take a break and get some rest and maybe put it up for sale.”
With the main goal of keeping Unplugged open in the community, the Johnsons found someone they thought would carry on the tradition and sold the bar in August of 2021.
“We didn't want to see it become something else,” Jason Johnson said. “We wanted Unplugged to continue and we felt like we were fortunate that someone did step up to the plate.”
However, things did not go as planned with the new ownership. The Johnsons were notified that Unplugged would officially close in January.
It was the community’s response that led the Johnsons back to Unplugged.
“I just heard from so many of the musicians about how heartbroken they were that they didn't have this place,” Lynn Johnson said. “Our customers and everybody were so sad, and we could hardly stand that. It felt like we were called to do this. It’s what we're supposed to do.”
The Johnsons regained ownership of Unplugged in February and spent the last few months renovating the space.
“It took about a month to remodel the place from front door to back,” Jason Johnson said.
“It was completely empty when we walked back in,” Lynn Johnson said. “There wasn’t anything in here not even a glass to drink from, no stage light, no nothing. We had to put it all back in here and start from scratch.”
After many renovations, Unplugged officially reopened this month. Jason Johnson said the response has been nothing short of fantastic.
“Our crowd, our customer base, it's just been amazing and wonderful,” Jason Johnson said. “We've been open for two weeks now and it’s a little weird because it's almost like nothing ever changed. We just hit the ground running and thanks to our loyal customers, friends and family, it's just been great.”
The Johnsons agree that it’s the musicians who keep them wanting to continue Unplugged.
“It’s the musicians, the magic and the community of artists that seem to gather here,” Jason Johnson said. “At times it can feel a little bit like a retreat or a headquarters for artists, and for me, it’s paying it forward. I cut my teeth on that stage. The original owners (of Cafe Acoustic) gave so much support, love and acceptance that it was just the most comfortable place to learn how to do it for real on the stage, under the lights and in front of people.”
Jason Johnson said without the venue, he probably wouldn’t have continued in his music career.
“If it hadn't been for that beginning support, I may not have gotten there,” Jason Johnson said. “So now having the opportunity to do that for others, to be able to provide a place that's safe, encouraging, loving, it is kind of a gift to be able to do that.”
Philip Johnson said it’s been a joy watching musicians grow.
“It's been an inspiration over the years to watch the young kids get up there shaking like a leaf and hear their voice cracking and trying to sing into that microphone and not singing loud enough,” he said. “To now, five years later, those same young people are out doing their own performances all over the place.”
The Johnsons have lived all over the country, yet they say St. Joseph has more talented musicians than any other place they have lived.
Unplugged is open from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturdays they open an hour earlier at 3 p.m. to host an open mic for all ages.
Lynn Johnson says they plan to keep Unplugged alive as long as they can take care of it.
“I just feel absolute joy,” she said. “There's a lot of hope that we will be able to make this go for as long as we can stand on our feet. We already have plans to turn it over to him (Jason) at some point when we can no longer.”
