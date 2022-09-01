Detective Brendan McGinnis, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the most positive takeaway during protests for increased pay was the community support. Now, he hopes they show out in support in the November election.
"We feel like (the City Council) made a very decisive action once the concerns were brought to their attention, which is what brought that to a quick resolution," said McGinnis, who's been with the force for 17 years. "We didn't want to be out there, but we felt like the council and the community needed to know where we stood. They heard us, and I think we've reached a resolution."
McGinnis said the community's response was the biggest and most positive impact.
"Ultimately, the community showed that they support us," McGinnis said. "They supported us very well."
He said this came through verbal support, as well as when individuals and groups supplied food and water to the officers, as well.
As far as the tax measure to be voted on by the community, McGinnis emphasized that the full amount goes to support the police.
"Every nickel extra that it costs on $10, that whole nickel goes to the police department. It's going to help us retain our current officers, as well as hire new officers," he said.
The overall goal, he adds, is to "take care of community safety for the next 20 years, and that tax helps us accomplish that."
McGinnis said the department is currently down about 25 officers. Lately, he said, there have been eight officers from outside agencies inquire about applying. The police department is encouraging potential new officers to apply now, and not to wait until after the November election.
Those officers from outside agencies will only be required to go through an abbreviated training period and then will be more quickly deployed. For new officers, the process takes longer, but the revenue from the proposed tax can make the recruiting process more competitive.
As far as immediate placement priorities for the police at this moment, McGinnis says the immediate needs are in the patrol division.
"Those would be the ones that come to your house when you call," he said.
In other words, they are the frontline officers that most citizens see every day. Currently, the department is operating at about half the capacity it should have in regard to patrol officers.
"We're offering about seven to eight officers on the street. So (we're) about half staffed at this point," he said.
Ultimately, the proposed plan would allow officers to have a salary increase of about 3% each year. The money would also help provide an updated fleet (patrol vehicles, etc.) for the department. McGinnis said the plan would allow a "holistic approach" to meeting the payroll and personnel needs of the police department. Referring to recent national safety concerns for schools, McGinnis added that once the patrol needs are met, adding more school resource officers (SROs) is another priority. The hope is to bring the number of officers protecting schools from five to nine officers. He notes, "That would give every high school and every middle school an SRO."
Although the council has acted quickly and the public seems to have encouraged the officers during the strike, the police union has received some criticism from the Fire Department Union, with some representatives expressing concern about the manner in which the Police Union went about this negotiation.
In response, McGinnis simply says, "We have always supported (the fire department) and will continue to support them." He adds, "We might not always agree on everything, but we will continue to support them. That's just how we operate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.