Detective Brendan McGinnis said the community's support during protests was the most positive takeaway.

Detective Brendan McGinnis, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the most positive takeaway during protests for increased pay was the community support. Now, he hopes they show out in support in the November election.

"We feel like (the City Council) made a very decisive action once the concerns were brought to their attention, which is what brought that to a quick resolution," said McGinnis, who's been with the force for 17 years. "We didn't want to be out there, but we felt like the council and the community needed to know where we stood. They heard us, and I think we've reached a resolution."

