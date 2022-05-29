As school winds down, a summer food and activity program for kids is preparing to make sure their needs are met and it needs the community's help.
In its 15th year, Food For Kids is a one-person operation, relying on volunteers and organizations to make sure local youth are fed and given attention.
The person in charge is co-founder Sheila Gilbert, who started the organization with her late husband, Kenzie, who died in December 2020. After his death, she said she didn't want to give the program up.
"I had to regroup my thinking and I had to sit down and just figure out which way to go," she said. "It's been a little overwhelming because it's much more than feeding children. It's much more than building relationships. It's a lot of physical work. It's a lot of mental work."
It is estimated the Food For Kids program feeds about 150 kids per day. It will start on Wednesday, June 8, running every Tuesday through Friday at 1824 Angelique St.
With the program starting up for the summer on June 8, Gilbert said, as it always does, it takes a village of support to make sure that it's successful.
"We are trusting in God. We have the faith of a mustard seed and that's what keeps us going. And we're just going to trust God and do what we are supposed to do and hope these kids will come back out and break bread with each other," she said.
Gilbert remains optimistic because she said she's seen what God can do when she leaves things up to him. Going into 2021, her first year running Food For Kids without her husband, she was nervous and unsure how it would go, especially with a pandemic still present.
"Spiritually, it was uplifting and amazing because God came through and did some things I thought I would never be able to do by myself," she said. "I had some elders and some senior citizens to come out and really hold my arms up and when I got weak, they just took over."
Expecting a bigger response after a slower 2021, Gilbert said she will need that kind of support again, as she tries to reach kids in the area in desperate need of nourishment and activities.
"We have a lot of people that's willing to give, share they do they keep a child safe," she said. "We have some volunteers who really want to come out and be a part of these children's lives to keep them off the street."
For Gilbert, touching the lives of young people in the area also means worrying about the environment they're growing up in and the fears they have. Through food and activities, she hopes that Food For Kids shines a light on what dark spaces they might be afraid of sharing.
"Suicide is high. Pregnancy is high. Robbery, drugs, all of this is very high in St. Joseph. And we are trying to redirect their thinking and just keep them out of trouble," she said.
In need of volunteers who want to share their profession with the kids or people that want to donate money or food to help feed them, Gilbert said both will be a huge help as the program gears up.
"It takes a village to raise a kid and it takes finances to feed children," she said. "We have people (help from) everywhere. A little bit goes a long way. Even people that have gardens, that come in and bless us with fresh greens and potatoes and carrots, and we just sack them up and give them to the parents or the grandparents."
Rain or shine, Gilbert said Food For Kids will be there for people four days out of every week in the summer.
"When you feel like you're abandoned, you can come to Food For Kids, we show you a lot of love. When you're hungry, we make sure we feed you. When you're thirsty ... We give you something to drink," she said. "If we get any type of blessing, we share that with our neighborhood children because sometimes, their water is off, their electricity is off and that's what we do. We help out. God gave it to us to share and we do that."
The program will run every Tuesday through Thursday, starting at 9 a.m., with lunches being given out starting at 11 a.m. until they're gone. To volunteer or donate to Food For Kids, contact Gilbert at 713-514-2843.
