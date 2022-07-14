With food scarcity being a pressing issue nationwide, many places in St. Joseph are making an effort to provide for children in need. Food for Kids, however, is working to provide a little bit more than that.
Food for Kids, started by Sheila Gilbert in 2008, has an added benefit other than providing meals. It is a place where, in the words of its founder, "Kids can come and be kids."
Food for Kids offers more than food. It offers a place of fun and connection to kids in need and to parents.
The summer food program has a simple purpose, according to Gilbert.
"Our purpose is to make sure no child goes hungry," she said.
One day when Sheila and her husband were eating lunch outside, some children approached them and said they were hungry. Then, in her words, "God compelled our hearts to reach out to them." From there, she adds, the couple wanted to extend this help to the entire St. Joseph area.
As a nonprofit organization, Gilbert said they partner with other community nonprofits to help meet the needs of children and their families. Their daily summer gatherings provide food, but they do more than just food. She adds that it is not unusual for them to feed 150 children and parents in a single day.
"Children are our biggest advertisers," Gilbert said. They bring in other children because they know they can count on free food.
Though the focus of the organization is to provide food in the summer, filling the gap that may be left from not having access to school meals, they give away free turkeys in the winter as well. She says they normally give away over 350 turkeys each year, in addition to other items.
The focus of the gatherings only starts with food.
"We ... teach the children to love Jesus, and to be thankful and grateful ... We also teach the children how to respect their parents and the community," she said.
Because of the work they do with the children, parents and grandparents respond positively to the program. Many of them will share other needs that arise because of the trust that has developed through the years.
Partnering with other agencies, Food for Kids helps with clothing, including underwear, for children to prepare them for the school year. Also, if programs like St. Joseph Youth Alliance have teens who need credit points, they are allowed to volunteer with Food for Kids.
One example of Food for Kids working with families in need arose recently when the mother of three children passed away suddenly. The family is now being raised by a young single father. Since hearing about this tragedy from the children, Sheila and the volunteers are reaching out to the community to provide additional help for the family.
"Right now, they are in need of a lot of love, a lot of comfort and a lot of support," she said.
Gilbert said she hopes to be able to extend this kind of love and support not only for this family's immediate need, but also to all the children and families in need in the St. Joseph community. She said she will be there as best she can, Tuesdays through Fridays, on 19th and Messanie streets.
