Lexi Kinnaird’s younger self never could have imagined that she would be coaching a baseball team.
“She’d be excited because it just shows that all of the things that she’s done leading up to this moment have made an impact,” Kinnaird said. “Little me would be proud of Lexi for getting here, and being able to help young girls feel like they can get here also.”
Now, Kinnaird and the St. Joseph Mustangs are hoping to inspire other little girls in the stands of Phil Welch Stadium as they debut their first-ever female coaches in team history. On Thursday, June 9, Kinnaird and Sammey Bunch will be dressed in full uniform, coaching the base paths and helping with the pregame.
As more women step into coaching roles in male sports on the professional stage, Kinnaird said she’s glad to be part of the experience in St. Joseph.
“I used to be the little girl that was at the fence watching and wanting to learn and be like all of the people that were out there,” Kinnaird said. “Because baseball is always seen as a male sport … I think for little girls to understand that you can go and do and play and be like either me or Sammey — even if it’s just for a night. I think it’s going to be pretty special.”
This won’t be the first time the two women coach together, as both worked on Missouri Western softball’s coaching staff this past year.
“I’m just excited that I get to do it with somebody I know and just make history as (the) two first girls coaching the Mustangs,” Bunch said. “It’s going to be a really fun night.”
Bunch worked as a graduate assistant at Missouri Western this year and is currently an instructor at Marek Baseball Academy. She previously played softball at the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned All-American and All-Conference honors. This fall, she’ll become the head softball coach at Maryville High School.
Kinnaird is currently the assistant softball coach at Missouri Western, where she previously worked as a graduate assistant and pitched her senior season. She also played at Kirkwood Community College, where she received All-American honors.
Mustangs owner Ky Turner said athletes have a responsibility on and off the field, and it’s nice to be able to recognize successful women in sports.
“There’s so many women who are great role models, and there’s also so many little girls and boys looking up to them, too,” Turner said. “So, for us, a chance to give them a platform and kind of celebrate their accomplishments is something that we’re really excited about.”
Kinnaird interned with the Mustangs a few years back and remembers when Regan Nash became the first female to play for the Mustangs. She said Turner has always been mindful to incorporate women and softball into the game-day atmosphere at Phil Welch.
“Ky has just been a person that’s tried to make sure that everybody in the community feels like they can come and see and look up to the people that are here, and then grow and go chase whatever dream that they may have, which I think is super special to have in St. Joe,” Kinnaird said.
Both women are excited to see the differences when it comes to coaching softball versus baseball on Thursday. Bunch believes the main difference will come down to strategy, due to the field being larger and runners being able to lead off the base. She’s been preparing for the game by learning how to hit the different-angled pitch and learning more about leading off.
Overall, she said coaching the Mustangs is a positive step for both the community and the game of baseball.
“It also helps to understand the correlation between baseball and softball … it’s just a huge stepping stone for not only females, but just the game in general,” Bunch said. “To get a variety of new coaches in and around the game, to get a little bit more knowledge for all the athletes.”
Both women have been playing softball for as long as they can remember. Like Kinnaird, Bunch also hopes Thursday night’s game will inspire little girls to dream big.
“I hope any little girls that are in the stands really see the opportunity of whatever you want to do when you grow up, dream big, and you can definitely do it,” Bunch said.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, for Women in Sports Night. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.
