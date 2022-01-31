As a woman in a male-dominated profession, St. Joseph’s newest female firefighter encourages everyone to pursue their goals, no matter how daunting.
Indigo Gaydusek is the third and newest female firefighter in St. Joseph. She began orientation in October and has been taking shifts since late November.
After attending Missouri Western State University, Gaydusek decided firefighting was the career path for her. She scheduled a ride-along and a station visit, and from that point, she knew it was exactly what she wanted to do.
“I came here to headquarters, I got to see there was a female firefighter. I got to see what that was like ... and see the camaraderie, the way that the guys hang out at the station and respond to calls. It was just really inspiring, and from there decided it’s what I want to do,” Gaydusek said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 93,700 out of 1,115,000 firefighters in the country are women. At the same time, information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows women have surpassed the number of men working in America by more than 100,000.
Although the gender gap is so wide in her chosen profession, Gaydusek said she has been lucky enough to not experience any issues related to being a woman in the workplace.
“Honestly I think I haven’t really noticed any differences. I get paid the same. They’ve all treated me super well. You know if they make a joke ... they see me and apologize, and I’m like, ‘No, it was fine. I thought it was funny too.’ So I think they do a good job here,” she said.
Gaydusek urges anyone interested in a career in firefighting to find out what the daily routine is like.
“I would say just do your research. Go ahead and do a ride-along. See what it’s like day to day. You watch fire trucks go by and say, ‘Wow, that’s so exciting,’ and you get to respond to emergencies, but just seeing what a firefighter’s day is like you can see if that’s something you want to do or not,” she said.
However, Gaydusek’s most important advice is to prepare physically.
“Definitely hit the gym. Start lifting some weights for the stair-climber part of the test. It’s definitely hard. It gets a lot of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.