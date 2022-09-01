Steve Sansone and Robby Stagner have been competing in a league together for more than 30 years, and Sansone is one of the original members when the league started in 1986. The pair poses with their league's champion trophy and the original rule books from 1986.
With the NFL season set to kick off next week, fans all over Northwest Missouri are not only cheering for their favorite teams but also their fantasy football lineups.
Ridge Morgan, the owner/operator of Norty’s Bar Downtown, said his business already is seeing the impact of the season as it's been a host for many fantasy team drafts.
“We've actually had like three or four groups come in and do their drafts here already. And anyone else that wants to come by and do theirs, they're welcome to before the season starts,” Morgan said. “I think everyone's ready and pumped for football to get back, especially for our Chiefs."
One local fantasy league has been together for 36 years, and initially, the group had a cash award for the winner, but Robby Stagner, a member since 1990, said now they just enjoy the fun of taunting each other with a win and a trophy.
“The trophy gets presented at the draft every year. The person that won it the year before gets it, gets the plaque put on it and engraved with the new winner. That person brings it to the draft and presents it to the winner of the last year and then they'll get to keep the trophy for a whole year," Stagner said. "And we literally play for the trophy. I mean, it's bragging rights. It has lots of winners.”
The league has been through many changes from when it first started, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting together every year.
One of the original members, Steve Sansone, who joined in 1986, said that it used to be a completely different atmosphere at the beginning.
“We'd have to wait. You know, there was no internet, there was no ESPN, no cell phones," Sansone said. "So you had to wait and get up or wait for the Monday morning paper to come out and be there at 11:30 at night to see who scored in a game on the East Coast. You just didn't know. And, of course, now you've got it in an instant and it's nicer. But we’re from the old time.”
And that's not the only group that has been competing for years. Steven McClurg has been competing in fantasy football drafts for 15 years.
“Well, when I was graduating high school and stuff, I kind of saw an opportunity to kind of really be with the NFL," McClurg said. "You know, you have your favorite team, which is the Chiefs for me, but I was kind of looking for something else going on for the rest of Sunday. And that kind of gets you a little more invested in the entire league and it kind of makes you kind of want to watch other players, which makes it more entertaining to do that.”
Jackson Parry, a Missouri Western State University junior, is in three fantasy leagues this year and has been competing for around 10 years. He said for those who wanted to get started but don’t know how, there are many resources available.
“It's just a fun game. I do it for the fun of it," Parry said. "I like to do them just because I try to test my football knowledge more often than not.”
Morgan said he’s happy to be a part of any fantasy league's day.
“(It) just spreads the love, you know, for local businesses," Morgan said. "Everyone likes to eat local and everything, and it's a good opportunity to get out there and have fun somewhere in the community that you might not have before.”
