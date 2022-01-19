It's been less than a week since Savannah Domann was killed in a head-on collision on South Belt Highway.
Already, though, her family is making sure her legacy lives on. They plan to establish a scholarship for a different Benton volleyball player to receive each year.
Choosing a Benton player only makes sense as it runs in their family, said Stacey Armfield, Savannah's mother.
“We chose Benton, of course, because it’s in our DNA," she said. "I graduated in ‘90, the girls have graduated and the boys are now here so we, of course, chose Benton, and we’re going to hopefully pick a student ... and give them a scholarship every year.”
Savannah had a close relationship with her family and involved them in her life in many ways. As a volleyball coach at Mid-Buchanan High School, she often brought her nephews along to coach practice.
The family’s tight-knit relationship is them helping get through the tragedy, younger sister Morgan Domann said.
“I don’t think we would make it if we didn’t have that," Morgan said. "She was a big family person, as well. She has four nephews with one on the way, and that was her biggest thing, other than volleyball, was her nephews."
Some of the most difficult things are not having Savannah to talk to, along with expecting other people to ask about it, said Curtis Domann, Savannah’s father.
“Every time I go somewhere or something happens, you’d just, like, tell Savannah," he said. "That is the hard part, you know what I mean? I thought, like Sunday, I wasn't ready to be around a bunch of people. So I went to church and ended up I went to McAlister’s (Deli). Walked in and there was somebody I knew, you know, and that’s just the hard thing, is dealing with that right now and talking to people about it.”
A fund to help support the family has already raised nearly $13,000 in the last four days. The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/9fc2c51a.
(0) comments
