Melissa Hein, a 22-year-old exchange student from Estonia, is wrapping up her time in St. Joseph. Hein worked as an intern selling educational children’s books for a summer program through Southwestern Advantage.
Pictured are Melissa Hein, her parents and two sisters. When Hein returns home to Estonia, she will begin her sophomore year in college where she studies marketing. The money she has made selling children’s books this summer will help her pay for school.
St. Joseph residents might be unable to locate Estonia on a map, but this summer a visitor brought a glimpse of the Baltic nation to town.
Melissa Hein, a 22-year-old exchange student from Estonia in northern Europe, is wrapping up her time in Missouri. She arrived at the end of May to intern for a summer program through Southwestern Advantage.
“I actually joined the program like three years ago but since the pandemic, we haven’t had the chance to get our visa approved,” Hein said. “After three years, I finally got here and it’s awesome to see America and experience something new.”
Through Southwestern Advantage, Hein sells educational resource books for children door to door. An additional 10 Estonian students are doing the same program as Hein in Missouri.
Southwestern Advantage helps choose where each exchange student will be placed throughout the United States.
“They’re more like chosen for us from people who’ve done this for many years,” Hein said. “They know better which areas are safer and which are better for us to see.”
Hein said her experience as an exchange student has been amazing.
“It’s definitely one of the hardest things I’ve done, but I’ve learned so much during it,” Hein said. “You’re all on your own, pretty much, in a completely new country. Of course, there’s mentors and everybody supporting you, but it’s very life-changing, I’d say.”
Hein split her time in the United States between Independence and St. Joseph. She stayed with host families in each city.
“So far, it’s been very nice because we’ve been so blessed and lucky with our host families,” Hein said. “They’ve been very welcoming. We’ve been staying mostly with families or with grandparents whose kids have already left the house and they just spoiled us.”
Finding a host family in St. Joseph was a bigger challenge for Hein.
“Here in St. Joseph, it’s been the hardest,” Hein said. “Usually we find it (a host family) in a couple of days, but here was a bit more challenging.”
Hein said she chose the Southwestern Advantage program because it was different than internships back home.
“In my home country in Estonia, you don’t really have these long-term money-earning programs or internships,” Hein said. “There are internships, but you don’t really earn much money. I really like that I can do this for like three months.”
Hein’s prior experience as an exchange student has made her trip easier.
“I’ve done the same thing in England a couple of years ago,” Hein said. “It’s definitely not the easiest always to be away, but since it’s just like three months and nowadays you have Facebook and Skype, we can always communicate.”
When Hein returns home to Estonia, a nation that, like Ukraine, gained its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union, she will begin her sophomore year in college where she studies marketing. The money she has made selling children’s books this summer will help her pay for school.
“When I go back to Estonia, I can concentrate on my studies,” Hein said. “I’ve learned so much. I have a really good CV now working abroad and everything. I realized it’s (The United States) a place where I can gain the most experience.”
As Hein’s time in Missouri gets closer to the end, she said she would suggest being an exchange student to anyone.
“I would recommend it to everybody because I’ve met people who are parents now and that did the same program like 20 to 40 years ago and when it (the conversation) comes to it, their eyes glow up,” Hein said. “They’re like ‘I did that as well, I have so many stories I can tell you.’”
