In 2007, St. Joseph hosted one of the most popular singer-songwriters in the world, but back then, she was just on the cusp of stardom.

Taylor Swift performed at the Trails West! music festival in St. Joseph 16 years ago, and this Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, she will come back to Missouri and perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

