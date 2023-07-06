In 2007, St. Joseph hosted one of the most popular singer-songwriters in the world, but back then, she was just on the cusp of stardom.
Taylor Swift performed at the Trails West! music festival in St. Joseph 16 years ago, and this Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, she will come back to Missouri and perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Fans have paid hundreds to thousands of dollars to see Swift on the Eras Tour, but some St. Joseph residents can say that they were able to see her for free at Trails West.
When the rising star came to St. Joseph, she had just released her first album the year prior. The self-titled album performed very well, but Taylor Swift wasn’t a household name just yet. At the time she performed at Trails West, Swift was just a 17-year-old aspiring country singer.
Trails West! was an annual music festival held in St. Joseph for 26 years and was put on by the Allied Arts Council in collaboration with the City of St. Joseph.
The Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph booked the performer in October 2006 as their opener (or “baby act”) for a fee of only $8,500. By August 2007 when she performed in St. Joseph, Swift had started gaining a larger fanbase and her music career was starting to take off.
“Her popularity had grown,” said Teresa Fankhauser, the executive director of the Allied Arts Council. “She was no longer considered a ‘baby act.’ She was full-blown up-and-coming, and soon to hit stardom.”
Fankhauser said she remembers Swift and her mother went to Dillards at the East Hills Mall and bought a dress that she ended up wearing to perform in at the concert. Fankhauser said that there were fans of Swift’s that were completely awestruck to see her in their hometown mall.
Fankhauser also recalled that Swift signed autographs for hours after her performance, making sure to meet with every fan in line to see her.
“But it was great,” said Fankhauser. “She was 17 years old and she was here with her mom. You know, she was still enamored with the whole process and excited ... The festival that night was magical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.