Eleven-year-old Cooper Hess shouts directions to his teammates during a competitive game of Rocket League as Missouri Western State University’s esports director Christian Konczal watches over his shoulder.
Konczal never had the luxury of playing in a 25 monitor esports arena growing up. When he was 11, there weren’t esports youth camps, and the sport wasn’t nearly as popular as it is today.
“What we have here is something that I would have killed for 10 years ago when I was an undergrad,” Konczal said. “This is a huge opportunity. It's a privilege and it's a responsibility.”
This is why Konczal created an esports youth camp — to grow the sport and teach the younger generation of life lessons through esports. Konczal said the campers learn the same message they would from other sports, like football.
“The best way to look at it is that it's not so much different than any other sport or activity you put on any youngster in. We're teaching the same things that they'll learn in football, but just in a different way.”
The camp, which runs through Friday for middle and high school students, teaches teamwork, communication, mental fortitude and digital citizenship skills, which Konczal said is the most important as online interaction can be ‘vicious.’ He wants the campers to know how to react and respond to certain comments.
“It's not what a good citizen does, and two, it's not what a good competitor does,” Konczal said. “You aren't going to play well when you're letting your emotions take control of you like that.”
And the campers are catching on.
“If you have a good mental state on the game, you’ll probably have one outside of the world too,” Hess said.
Part of growing esports is recognizing there is a career in it, not only for athletes and coaches, but also jobs behind the scenes, like producers and commentators.
“There's a lot of money and a lot of careers to be found around the entertainment that is football, without having to be a player, without having to be a coach,” Konczal said. “It’s very similar in esports as well.”
Hess, whose favorite games are Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto, said esports is growing and it's proven by all the people that have created careers from it.
“It is 100% a career,” Hess said. “It’s just some parents don't see it, because it’s not what they did as a kid. There wasn’t an opportunity or a situation where they'd be able to make money off of gaming.”
The MWSU esports program proves it can be a career. Two years ago, esports was obsolete in St. Joseph. Since the emergence of the college program, the sport has taken off in Northwest Missouri. And it’s only the beginning.
“I absolutely see it continuing to grow, particularly in high school and middle school,” Konczal said. “There's a lot of leagues and organizers that are focusing on that because there's a lot of energy and momentum there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.