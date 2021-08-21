Bobby Scott’s road to Afghanistan began on Sept. 11, 2001. Until that day, many Americans were only vaguely aware of that far-off land.
Scott had recently left the military, but he rejoined and found himself serving four tours in Afghanistan, part of the U.S. military effort to oust the Taliban and the terrorists that they harbored.
“After 9/11 happened, it was just an internal turmoil,” he said. “I wanted to go back and rejoin the fight.”
Dan Bryant, too, was profoundly impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, admitting that his first instinct was to “nuke the Middle East.” Just 13 months later, he found himself in Afghanistan with a fellow member of St. Joseph’s Brookdale Presbyterian Church, not to bring destruction but to help build medical clinics and distribute wheelchairs. It was the first time he had ever been out of the United States.
“It was a rude awakening, to be hit in the face with starvation and poverty and minefields everywhere,” he said. “It changed me. It was the work of God. He changed my heart.”
Disturbing images
Nearly two decades later, Scott and Bryant are confronting the reality of a chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power. Images of rooftop evacuations and panicked civilians strike close to home for those who spent time trying to secure and rebuild Afghanistan, either in the military or with aid organizations.
Bryant, who ended up living in Afghanistan for six years while working for an NGO, doesn’t mince words.
“It was by no means a safe place,” he said. “But it was a lot safer with us there than without us there. We made a lot of promises to people, and we just broke those promises.”
In addition, those who served in the military should be “furious” at how things turned out, Bryant said.
“Men and women gave up years of their lives away from family, away from friends, to defend against terrorists that were flying airplanes into buildings,” he said.
While serving in Afghanistan, Scott spent most of his tours working on C-130 aircrafts at Bagram Air Field. He calls it a secure area “inside the wire,” but military personnel was still subject to rocket attacks, threats from insiders and IEDs off the base. For him, the biggest challenge was the time away from home.
“It’s tough, especially for those who have families,” said Scott, who retired last year as a senior master sergeant with the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. “It’s tough to accept that you leave your children behind. You’re missing birthdays. You’re missing first steps.”
Still, Scott said he has no regrets about the mission.
“I thought what we were doing was important,” he said. “You can’t live with regret. You have to live with the changes you made and hope that a new generation will take up the fight. You hope it wasn’t for naught.”
‘Fell in love’
St. Joseph resident Mary Hinde, another member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church who did relief work in Afghanistan, said she wasn’t surprised how it turned out after the U.S. exit.
“It seemed to surprise everyone else, but the Taliban’s been waiting for this for a long time,” she said.
Hinde spent about 15 years in and out of Afghanistan and refugee camps in Pakistan, helping women to start businesses, distributing school supplies, providing clothing and teaching women about health issues.
“They are just so gracious and loving and caring,” she said. “I fell in love with them, even though I stuck out like a sore thumb.”
She said she’s most concerned about the women who face an uncertain future under the Taliban’s harsh interpretation of Islamic law.
“People are leaving in every direction,” she said. “They want to get out. We are getting emails from one of the people we knew who worked there, and he actually walked out through Uzbekistan.”
Bryant isn’t optimistic about the future for those who remain in Afghanistan. “I have friends that are calling me asking me to help them get out,” he said. “And I can’t help them. Most of them are going to be killed.”
Cost of it all
Closer to home, Scott said he’s worried that Afghanistan veterans will be more likely to experience despair or mental health issues if they think that their efforts were in vain.
“I hope they will get the help they need,” he said. “My biggest concern is those that suffered internally, are they willing to reach out?”
Was it all worth it? For Bryant, it’s a simple question to a maddeningly complex problem. He remembers one Afghan man whose newborn son was starving because the mother couldn’t produce milk and the family couldn’t pay for formula. Bryant bought all the baby formula he could find and told the man to feed his son regardless of whether he could afford it.
In St. Joseph, Bryant received a photo of the son a few months ago. The starving infant is now 10 and starting fifth grade. He has an uncertain future in a troubled land, but he’s alive.
“Those opportunities would never have happened if we had not been in Afghanistan,” Bryant said. “I solved a lot of problems when I was there. And usually every problem I solved created three more problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.