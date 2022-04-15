The COVID-19 pandemic transformed many aspects of American life, from work and the economy to social interactions to entertainment and much more. For consumers, one significant change has been the accelerated adoption of delivery services as a part of commerce.
While delivery options for restaurant meals, groceries and consumer goods already were available before COVID, the pandemic made delivery an indispensable service for more households. Early COVID-19 lockdowns in the spring of 2020 led consumers to rely on socially distanced options for shopping and eating. But beyond initial necessity, the convenience of delivery services has permanently won over many consumers and become more commonplace as a result.
According to the National Restaurant Association, more than half of adults say that takeout or food delivery is essential to the way they live, while in the retail sector, e-commerce as a share of total retail sales globally jumped from 13.6% in 2019 to 18% in 2020.
In terms of total revenue, e-commerce and courier or express delivery services have been trending upward over the last two decades but saw even larger spikes during the pandemic. Express delivery services saw a 14% increase from 2019 to 2020, with an additional $14 billion in revenues over that year. More dramatically, revenue for e-commerce increased by more than 50% from 2019 to 2021, jumping from around $577 billion to $871 billion over that span.
This shift in how consumers shop for, purchase and receive goods has come with additional ripple effects in the workforce because businesses that rely on delivery need employees to handle the increased volume of orders. Amazon and other e-commerce companies have added tens of thousands of jobs during the pandemic both in warehouse and delivery positions. One in four restaurant operators plan to devote more resources to off-premises dining. And among gig economy drivers, food delivery services have become more popular than ride-share services since the pandemic began.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth among the delivery driver profession over the years ahead. Between light truck drivers, who use light trucks or vans to deliver packages and merchandise, and driver/sales workers, who pick up or deliver food and other goods, the BLS anticipates that there will be an additional 182,900 jobs for delivery drivers between now and 2030. This would be a 12% increase, which is faster than the average for other professions.
As it stands now, some locations have higher concentrations of delivery drivers available than others. Leading states include Illinois, Ohio and North Dakota, each of which have at least 5.4 delivery drivers — defined as a light truck driver or driver/sales worker in the BLS definitions — per 1,000 residents. Conversely, other states including New York, Nevada and New Mexico each have three or fewer delivery drivers per thousand.
The concentration of delivery drivers also varies at the local level. One of the major factors affecting delivery driver concentrations at the metro level is whether a location has a significant shipping and logistics industry. For example, leading cities Memphis and Louisville are home to FedEx and UPS, respectively, while other cities like Cincinnati, Columbus and Chicago also serve as significant shipping and distribution hubs.
While St. Joseph does not rank on the list of small metro cities, neighboring areas like Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, rank in the top 15 of all cities. It’s a big enough market that it brings in drivers from St. Joseph, like Jeff Baker on the weekend, to do Instacart and Doordash deliveries.
“Before gas went up, you could make a lot of money, even if you factored in the 45-minute drive. I still do it, though, because the money is still better than what I’d get on the weekend in St. Joe,” he said.
Also an Uber and Lyft driver, Baker said the pandemic and losing his job made him refocus on how to make money. While he was looking for a full-time job, he said those side hustles helped him pay his rent and bills.
“None of what I do are the greatest jobs in the world. But they helped me keep a roof over my head and food in the fridge and I know a lot of people around here that say the same thing,” he said.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics. To determine the locations with the most delivery drivers per capita, researchers at Porch calculated the number of delivery drivers per thousand residents. In the event of a tie, the location with the higher percentage of delivery drivers as a share of total employment was ranked higher. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included.
— News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug
contributed to this story.
