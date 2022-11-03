St. Joseph residents looking to master a new instrument while kicking back with a drink will have the chance to do both thanks to a new music class in the area.
The Drunken Fiddles was established back in 2015 by Laurel Parks, a longtime fiddler who hoped to bring people a workshop to explore their musical dreams.
“I started this in 2015 when some of my younger students' parents said they wanted to learn to play in a group,” Parks said. “But really this is from when I was a 4-year-old and my dad brought home a violin and I just fell in love with the instrument. He had signed up for an adult fiddle class and learned to play that way and so I created my own 20 years later.”
The fiddle class started in Kansas City and has expanded classes to four locations, including St. Joseph.
“We have two locations in Kansas City that are pretty big, one in north and south Kansas City,” Parks said. “Last year we started one in Lawrence, Kansas, and then we just started the one here in St Joseph.”
Classes meet every few months for about four weeks. Each month's rate is $149, which includes the four-week session of live classes, at-home practice videos online, special events and sheet music cheat sheets.
“We teach you how to play fiddle from the very beginning and if you've played before, you can get back up and out,” Parks said. “We teach you how to play a variety of different fiddle styles and techniques. Occasionally we do fun community performances and we just have fun.”
The St. Joseph class meets Wednesdays at Hazel’s Coffee Downtown.
Parks said she decided to expand the Drunken Fiddles to additional locations due to the number of musicians she found interested in Kansas City.
“In Kansas City, our community just, it grew so big,” Parks said. “Before the pandemic, we had almost 80 people in our fiddle classes and I thought, 'Why not just spread the love to people in other locations?' I just started planting fiddle classes and so far, if you tell people they can learn to play, they show up.”
All of the fiddle classes are open to adults of all ages.
“It's usually people that are in their late 20s all the way up to 70 years old,” Parks said. “So, it could be any range. I have a lot of empty nesters or people that are newly retired as well.”
The class not only helps people discover their musical interests but also builds relationships, Parks said.
“I have a lot of students that have built lifelong friendships in our groups,” Parks said. “We have people that used to play when they were younger and they’ve missed music and they finally get out their instrument again and they have tears in their eyes. There’s also some people that just never got the opportunity and this has been a lifelong dream.”
Parks emphasized everyone has different reasons and goals for coming.
“People come for different reasons and some people practice really hard and other people just show up to class and drink a beer, and that's fine too.”
Michelle Joy, instructor for the St. Joseph location, just recently joined the Drunken Fiddles community.
“I've been fortunate to meet some people that are really good fiddlers in my own community in Kansas City,” Joy said. “As soon as Laurel put out the word that she was looking for people, I was like, 'I would love to get into this.'”
Joy said her experience so far has been wonderful.
“I have a ton of respect for St. Joe,” Joy said. “I just think it's a wonderful community. A long time ago I was a member of the Saint Joseph Symphony and I noticed the commitment to the arts and I said, 'This place is really special.' For me, I just hope this class provides another avenue for people to find some musicality, find some expression, and just find some joy.”
For more information on the Drunken Fiddles, visit its website at www.drunkenfiddles.com.
