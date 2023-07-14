As time is running out to repay loans on a property hoping to serve as a grocery store Downtown, those spearheading the effort will unlock the building's doors for an open house later this month.
Gateway City Trading Co., the corporation formed to operate the store, has until August to pay off the building located at 101 Francis St. That loan of $40,000, in addition to paying for supplies used in the structure's previous roof repair, leaves the group needing $50,000 just to secure the building and move to the next phase of the project.
Tim Doyle, a Gateway City Trading Co. board member, said the open house on Thursday, July 20, will serve as a way to generate funding and spark community excitement for the project.
"So many people just want to see the inside of the building," Doyle said. "We're hoping we can cast a vision and maybe put some illustrations up, some of the architectural early renderings that we have, even some historical data to help people appreciate why that building is worth preserving."
Once the property is paid off, the next step is a market analysis of the area to decipher how viable a grocery store would be in the market. Doyle had one done almost 10 years ago when he first became acquainted with the building, and the results were overwhelmingly negative.
With so much development taking place Downtown in the last year alone, the belief is a study will have different findings, and the store, which would be called Planter's House, will be another element of growth for the city.
"It's really perfect timing, I think, for us to now being to launch the vision for this building that has been waiting for its purpose to be revealed," Doyle said. "We have been paying on that structure for 10 years and the final payment is due next month so there is a bit of pressure on us, which I think is a good thing."
Doyle, who is connected to the Restoration Church in the store's sister building, established the corporation as a nonprofit to separate the two entities. While it is not serving as a traditional nonprofit like a food kitchen, identifying the store in that way will allow it to apply for grant funding.
"We wanted to take away any barriers that people would see as something that they couldn't support, but now they can support because it is a nonprofit, it's not a church-owned business," Doyle said. "This is a for-profit grocery store, but we know we'll also be able to be a benefit to those other organizations by helping provide them with the food that they can then distribute."
Another benefit to establishing the store as a nonprofit will be allowing those who donate or invest in the project to get a tax-deductible credit.
Revitalizing the space is especially important because of the structure's history. It served as a hotel and many other businesses throughout its 100-plus-year existence. That, partnered with providing the Downtown community with a place to get nutritious groceries, is what makes The Planters House an asset, Doyle said.
"It's a beautiful partnership. A portion of every sale that will happen to that grocery store will go toward helping feed the hungry here in St. Joseph," Doyle said. "We believe the time is perfect for this and there are a lot of people that are excited with us about it. We're asking a few more people to get excited with us and maybe help fund this final push to get the building secured financially, then we can begin the fun part, which is building the dream, you know, bringing it to life."
The corporation is inviting investors and curious residents to their open house from 6 to 8 p.m. July 20 at 101 Francis St. Their fundraising goal is currently $50,000, to pay off the building and cover roofing supplies and an updated market analysis.
"We love our city and we feel like if more people can learn the treasure that St. Joseph is, and then at the same time provide a very practical need so folks don't have to drive 10 to 15 minutes to find fresh, nutritious, healthy food," Doyle said.
