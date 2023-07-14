101 francis over the years.jpg

Side by side of 101 Francis St. over the years. An effort is underway to turn the Downtown property into a grocery store.

 Submitted photo

As time is running out to repay loans on a property hoping to serve as a grocery store Downtown, those spearheading the effort will unlock the building's doors for an open house later this month.

Gateway City Trading Co., the corporation formed to operate the store, has until August to pay off the building located at 101 Francis St. That loan of $40,000, in addition to paying for supplies used in the structure's previous roof repair, leaves the group needing $50,000 just to secure the building and move to the next phase of the project. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.