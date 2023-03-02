Doniphan County Grocery Store receives a national award

John’s Market, a family-owned grocery store in Doniphan County, was recently named one of the 25 Outstanding Independents in the U.S. for 2023 by Progressive Grocer.

“Personally, I was in shock,” said John Simpson, co-owner of John’s Market. “I didn't dream that our small store would even have a chance in a nationwide contest like this, but we were overjoyed.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

