Reality TV star Duane Chapman, known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," visited Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, to speak to inmates.
Chapman visited the prison Tuesday and Wednesday to talk about his stint in a Texas prison and share how he overcame adversity to get to where he is today.
Chapman attended a worship service put on by prison Chaplain Matt Mason as well as Power Prison Ministries.
Inmates filled the gym to participate in worship and hear Chapman's story and a testimony from Katie Souza, a former prisoner herself, who provides prison outreach in her ministry work.
One of the inmates, Steven Turner, who is serving time in the Cameron prison, said events like this give him hope.
"I've been locked up for 23 years. I'm doing life without (parole), but through God's grace and glory, people like this come in here and give me hope," Turner said.
Bill Coram, a representative from Prison Power Ministries, helped line up getting Chapman to come to the prison, and he said getting someone that the inmates get excited for draws them in to show up and hear the word of God.
"Our services have been amazing, great participation from the offenders," Coram said.
Souza said working with Chapman and coming to prisons like the one in Cameron has been uplifting.
"Some people are not going to ever get out, but they're going to do great things here, and God wants to use them, and then some of them are going to have the miraculous exist," Souza said.
Chapman will be in Chillicothe, Missouri, at the women's prison this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.