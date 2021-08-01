Animal shelters around the nation have been filling up with surrenders of cats and dogs that were previously adopted during the pandemic.
At St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, staff members have not seen that trend but said the shelter has been taking in more dogs than usual.
“We ... do have a lot of dog intakes right now and we could use more adopters for sure,” said Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator with the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue.
The reason is unknown for the unusual number of dogs being brought in currently. The shelter does see spikes in dog and cat intakes during the hot months, but the number being brought in right now is greater than the year-to-year peak.
“We see an increase for dogs and cats in the hotter months and colder months, but we are right now having a bit more of an increase than is typical for us,” Silvey said.
Dogs are the main animal seeing an increase, but the shelter is only half full on its capacity for canines. Cats are about at full capacity at the shelter currently because it is the season for kittens. Silvey said that they have cats in all shapes, colors and genders. The plethora of animals in the shelter does not correlate to an increase in adoptions, however.
“(Adoptions) kind of stayed the same,” Silvey said. “We do have a need for more adopters and more people to come down and check out what we have here. We have had an increase in length of stay for some of our dogs.”
Dogs at the shelter only stay for an average length of about a month before they are adopted. One dog has been at the shelter for a total of four months. But with more dogs and an increased stay, the shelter may be at capacity at a time of year that is not usual for that to happen.
Silvey wants it known that the shelter is open for business as usual. People can schedule an appointment online to come and see the animals or go through and do a walk-through during normal business.
Prices for cats can range from $60 to $102, and dogs are between $55 and $140. Visit petforu.com to see available animals or schedule an appointment.
