It hasn’t been the coolest time to be an ice cream truck owner.
On top of scorching temperatures, the cost of gasoline and the rising cost of sweet treats have taken a toll on a local ice cream vendor.
“Just the truck and the cost of gas, gas has just gone nuts. I’m spending 100 bucks every two days,” said Marcena Carter, owner of Sack’s Ice Cream.
Carter is experiencing the pinch that food trucks across the nation have been hit with because of rising costs. Despite that, she’s continuing so she can put smiles on everyone’s faces. Coming from a family business of ice cream truck operators, it means a lot to her.
“There’s great satisfaction in it. People adore it. They love it. (They say) ‘I haven’t seen one of these since I was a kid’ and chase down and everybody enjoys it. It’s a little piece of their childhood, I think for everyone,” she said.
On a hot summer day, Hannah Killoren and Kyzron were hot from trying to chase down Carter’s truck. Killoren said they have fond memories attached to ice cream trucks.
“We have a picture of (Kyzron) from a long time ago, when he saw (the ice cream truck) we were sitting at a stoplight and he said, ‘It’s the ice cream truck! We have to chase after it!’” she said.
Carter added, “Everybody chases me down all the time, even if they’re pumping gas.”
As the two customers scanned the ice cream selections, Carter admitted there were fewer products than in years past. Bomb Pops are no longer available because she can’t afford to go to Kansas City to purchase supplies of certain products.
To save money on gas, Carter switched Sack’s Ice Cream’s supplier to Hiland Dairy in St. Joseph. Even with the changes, she’s still making decisions on what to keep and get rid of because of rising prices.
“On Aug. 1, all the Good Humor (products) and the Choco Taco are all going up 25 cents per piece. I’m going to just discontinue some of it instead of raising my prices,” she said.
While some might think scorching temperatures would mean more business for ice cream trucks, Carter said it’s the opposite for her business. Because the truck has its windows always open, it means Carter and her co-workers have to endure the heat while they drive through local neighborhoods.
“I even cut all my hair off,” Carter said laughing. “Sometimes it’s a little too hot and people stay inside. If they can’t hear me, then they won’t come out ... They seem to come out at night after 4 or 5 o’clock when it’s a little cooler and the sun goes down. (That) makes a big difference.”
One way that Carter is maximizing her business: local events and partnerships with local organizations.
“Some of these events, they just call me and I come and park and sit for a while and you don’t have to do anything. Reunions, birthday parties, I’ve even done some bachelorette parties. Just anything and everything,” she said.
The important thing to Carter is that the business keeps rolling so she continues to make people happy with some sweet treats.
“Everybody enjoys it. It’s nothing too expensive. It’s just a piece of ice cream, but it brings a smile to your face,” she said.
For more information on Sack’s Ice Cream, visit facebook.com/sacksicecream.
