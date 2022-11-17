The Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center celebrated Thanksgiving a week early with a special meal on Thursday.

“Our Senior Citizen’s Foundation Inc. started doing a group gathering Thanksgiving dinner years ago, and this is a tradition that we really missed during COVID,” said Julie Noel, manager at the center. “This is the first time we’ve met since COVID like this. So it's really exciting to have everybody here and we're so grateful that so many were able to come.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

