The Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center celebrated Thanksgiving a week early with a special meal on Thursday.
“Our Senior Citizen’s Foundation Inc. started doing a group gathering Thanksgiving dinner years ago, and this is a tradition that we really missed during COVID,” said Julie Noel, manager at the center. “This is the first time we’ve met since COVID like this. So it's really exciting to have everybody here and we're so grateful that so many were able to come.”
Tickets for the event, which was held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, went on sale in October and sold out quickly.
“We sold 200 eat-in tickets and 50 to-go tickets because we do realize that some people have individuals at home and they want to be able to have that dinner with that person at home,” Noel said.
Community leaders came together to help serve the meals.
“We serve them at this catered event and we try to get individuals who are either council members, the mayor, city managers or department directors to come and serve the meals,” Noel said. “That helps us to also be able to provide really good service to the people that come to the dinner.”
Seniors enjoyed their meals and the company around them while the local Kitchen Band performed.
“They go out to nursing homes, independent and assisted living facilities, schools and that sort of thing to perform,” Noel said. “They practice here and we wanted to showcase their talents because it's fun music that they play and they use things like wooden spoons and trash cans. It’s a fun thing so we want to make sure that we showcase them.”
Noel said the impact of hosting the Thanksgiving dinner is what keeps this tradition alive.
“It really brightens their day,” Noel said. “They're able to see friends they haven't seen all year. They get to see people that may not be close friends, but good acquaintances that they haven't seen for a while. The socialization is so important and we're so glad that we have so many here to be able to do that with one another today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.