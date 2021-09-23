Riding a bicycle is a great way to stay in shape, but most wouldn’t figure it to be the ideal workout for someone who has undergone 32 heart operations.
Bob Quick, a cross-country cyclist, has made it his mission to pedal across the nation while thanking those who have saved his life throughout the years. Quick paid the St. Joseph Fire Department headquarters a visit Thursday morning, all for the sake of saying thank you.
“If it wasn’t for these absolutely amazing men and women and the brother and sisterhood of firefighters around the world, I wouldn’t be alive,” Quick said.
At the ripe age of 61 years young, Quick says he feels better than ever and doesn’t plan on stopping until his body gives out.
“I will never give up,” Quick said. “I roll through with an entire crew. We travel across the nation because we all believe that every firefighter and first responder out there deserves a hug. We’re just here to say thanks.”
Quick has gone across the country multiple times, with one trek taking him from his home state of Utah to New York City’s ground zero, where the bike he rode there still resides.
“One trip took me all the way to ground zero,” Quick said. “I got to pay my respects fully to the (New York) fire department for all they did on 9/11.”
With every trip Quick takes, he makes sure to have every first responder sign either his bicycle or his pitch tent cover.
“It’s just one way for us to remember everyone we meet,” Quick said. “We’ll have first responders stop and sign the tent, even if we pull into a gas station and we see them there.”
Quick says he’ll continue east, as he has plans to drop off one of his heavily signed bicycles to a firefighter in Lexington, Kentucky, and proceed on to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, so he can see the Atlantic Ocean.
“I want to see that Atlantic Ocean one more time,” Quick said. “Any day could be my day. It’s hard to tell how long I’ll be around. I just want to spread positivity and give as much thanks as possible.”
After a total of 32 heart operations, 20 stents and an installed pacemaker, Quick is determined to move forward, regardless of the things he has no control over.
“I refuse to be beat,” Quick said. “I asked my doctor back in 2012 if I could ride my bicycle across the country thanking first responders, and he asked me what was stopping me.”
As Quick visited with St. Joseph firefighters, he made sure to grab a signature on his bike and a hug from each, all while telling them how much he appreciates their service.
“You guys are our hometown heroes,” Quick said.
With Quick’s next scheduled heart operation to take place sometime within the next six months, he’s still keeping the promise he made to himself to not take any day for granted.
“Anybody that has any kind of medical training knows that that window of me surviving is getting very, very narrow,” Quick said. “So, we’re back to finish that ride. You never leave something unfinished.”
The St. Joseph Fire Department presented Quick with a retired helmet. Quick said he’s making sure to not take it all for granted as he continues his journey.
“I can’t wait to hang this up,” Quick said. “It’s just another reminder of why I do what I do and another reminder as to why I’m here.”
