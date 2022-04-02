For decades, St. Joseph has sought the secret to population growth. The quest dates back at least to the disputed census of 1900 and extends all the way to this year’s City Council races, which featured many candidates expressing a desire to get St. Joseph growing again.
In a broad sense, there are only two ways for a community to increase its population. Either more people move in than move out, which is known as “in-migration,” or births outnumber deaths, a phenomenon known as “natural increase.”
St. Joseph’s 5% population decrease in the last census was due to out-migration — more people leaving than moving in. From 2010 to 2020, Buchanan County saw a net population outflow of 4,800. But at least a natural increase minimized that loss, with more births than deaths every year since at least 2000.
But not anymore. A census update last week showed that Buchanan County experienced a “natural decrease” in population from July 2020 to July 2021, with 24 more deaths than births. The county reported 1,085 deaths and 1,061 births in that time.
“There’s no question that the number of families that we serve over the last several years has increased, and I think a lot of it can be attributed to COVID,” said Todd Meierhoffer, president of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. “These last couple years have certainly been completely nontraditional in terms of what we’ve seen, not only locally, but nationally.”
Local officials can take solace that they are part of a bigger trend. The Census Bureau reported last week that 73% of U.S. counties experienced a natural population decrease in 2021, up from 45.5% in 2019 and 55.5% in 2020. Pittsburgh led the nation with 10,838 more deaths than births in that time.
The question is whether it will be a long-term trend or an anomaly.
Hospitals across the country have seen births remain steady or decline only slightly both before and during the pandemic, said Adriana Nabors, vice president of clinical operations at Mosaic Life Care. That means the natural population decrease might be a result of COVID deaths tipping the scales, she said. Since the start of the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Health attributed 257 deaths to COVID-19 in Buchanan County.
“Last year was a spike of sorts because of COVID,” she said.
Mosaic recorded 1,477 births in 2019, 1,491 in 2020 and 1,407 in 2021. The numbers are larger than the census figures because Mosaic pulls patients from a wider service area than just Buchanan County.
Some areas with natural population loss would be able to overcome the effects if more people move there, but not Buchanan County. The latest census updates show that the county’s population dropped by another 762 from July 2020 to July 2021. In addition to deaths outpacing births, the county’s net migration loss was nearly 740.
Natalie Redmond, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said a key to population growth is creating a place where people want to live. She said initiatives like Vision Forward and Imagine St. Joseph 2040 are aimed at attracting young families through long-term improvements to schools, community appearance and amenities.
“If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that people don’t have to move for a job,” Redmond said. “We have to create that environment.”
The pandemic also showed that spending more time at home doesn’t necessarily lead to a baby boom. In Buchanan County, the number of births dropped 16% from 2010 to 2019, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Health. The Missouri Census Data Center found that births exceeded deaths by 444 in Buchanan County in 2006-07 but the natural increase dropped to 219 in 2018-19 before the pandemic.
At Mosaic, Nabors said she would anticipate that birth rates decline slightly over time because of the aging population, but it won’t be as dramatic as what the Census Bureau reported last week.
“There will be fewer people to have babies,” she said. “Over time we are going to see a gentler slope where births continue to decline.”
