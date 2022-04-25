Jordan and Rebecca Reilly stand outside the Civil War-era home at 122 S. 13th St. that they are renovating. Before they got involved the building had no roof, no windows and was at risk of falling over.
St. Joseph offers plenty of older homes that need a little tender love and care to get them back in good shape.
One such home at 122 S. 13th St. was originally built in 1866 by Philip Arnholt, a veteran who fought on the Union’s side in the Civil War. It was on its last legs before Jordan and Rebecca Reilly decided to save it.
“This was literally built when he came home from the Civil War,” Jordan Reilly said.
The couple recently put in windows and steps, which makes the building look like a home again.
In 2018, a fire broke out on the ground level of the home that worked its way up to the attic and burned off the entire roof.
At that time, the building had been repurposed into apartments, but after the fire, the only thing standing was the brick walls, which were ready to fall over.
Enter the Reillys and their plan to save the building.
“This kind of Greek revival was a style that we’ve always liked,” Rebecca Reilly said.
The couple lives right around the corner from the current project, and it's just down the street from City Hall and Downtown St. Joseph.
“(Downtown) has turned around and it’s wonderful to live next to, it’s just now the neighborhoods, hopefully, will take that next step, but it’s still got a ways to go,” Jordan Reilly said.
The history of the structure has been something Jordan Reilly has learned about during renovations. One of the additions in the late 1940s included a bomb structure.
The Reillys speculate that the project could be finished sometime next year. The plan is to make the upstairs into a one-bedroom apartment and the ground floor will be an art studio. Printmaking is Rebecca Reilly’s trade.
“It’s carving into linoleum and then you ink it up and then you can print it on fabric or paper,” she said. “It’s kind of like you catch the old house bug, you kind of catch the printmaking bug, you kind of fall in love with it.”
