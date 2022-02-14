Valentine's Day is special to Rebecca and Rick Cowden every year, but this year it means a little bit more, as they are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a vow renewal.
Now living in Arkansas, the Cowdens were married Feb. 14, 1992, in St. Joseph, after meeting in the mid-80’s at a party neither one of them wanted to attend.
“[I] went to the party, and as soon as I saw her, I knew exactly who she was,” Rick said. “After that, it’s been 30 years.”
With Valentine’s Day being a holiday celebrating love nationwide, Rick originally chose the date to symbolize how love is chosen and fights to prevail.
After their wedding, Rick promised his wife they would renew their vows on their 50th anniversary, but with his health beginning to decline due to an autoimmune disease, the plan was expedited. Instead, Rick planned the renewal ceremony and surprised Rebecca as a birthday gift with a fully planned ceremony just a week ago.
“I think in a lot of ways, ya know, people think of Valentine’s as love, but also Valentine’s Day is also about people who fight to be in love,” Rebecca said.
The pair both emphasized that they have been through a lot of hardships together, but they choose every day to fight to stay together. They credit reaching the 30-year milestone to putting a lot of work into each other, even on the bad days.
“We always knew, no matter what, that we loved each other so much,” Rebecca said. “Even when you’re to the point that you just can’t stand to see one another or hear their voice, still you wake up the next morning and you’re like, ‘I love him so much.”
The couple made the return to the city so Judge Dan Kellogg, St. Joseph Division 4 Circuit Judge, could officiate the ceremony. Kellogg has been a family friend of the Cowdens for years, even attending their wedding in the 90's.
Directly after the ceremony, the pair said they felt like a large weight had been lifted off of them and that they felt as though they were embarking upon a new chapter together.
“I actually kind of feel like we just got a new start on life, ya know, and just allowing ourselves to kind of just have a place in time to where we start from here and move forward,” Rebecca said.
